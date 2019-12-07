OGDEN — The triple-option offense, by its deceptive, confusing nature, makes it hard for opposing defenses to play against, with discipline being a high priority.
It's also a hard offense to make adjustments against, but Weber State made the right fixes in the second half of its 26-20 win over Kennesaw State on Saturday afternoon in the second round of the FCS Playoffs.
Particularly, third-down defense went from leaky in the first half to watertight in the second half.
WSU's defense couldn't get off the field and it showed in the time of possession battle with the Owls owning a 19:18 to 10:42 advantage and a 17-12 halftime lead.
"It's really hard to simulate the speed in which the option comes at you with your scout teams, so as we were settling in they just kept throwing another wrinkle at us," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "I thought they did a phenomenal job with their scheme and how they attacked us, my hats are off to Kennesaw, I got tons of respect for those guys and how they played.
"They did some good schematic things against us in the first half to get the ball on the perimeter. I'm not so prideful that I can't give those guys kudos for doing a great job of scheming what we were doing," Hill said.
It took precisely 1 minute, 28 seconds for things to change in the second half.
KSU quarterback Jonathan Murphy's running back toss play was way off the mark — it was possibly his only miscue in a 116-yard rushing performance — and WSU defensive end Adam Rodriguez scooped the ball up and scored a touchdown to give WSU a 19-17 lead.
The Owls went three-and-out the next drive and Weber State scored the ultimately decisive touchdown on its ensuing drive thanks to a 2-yard run from Josh Davis to go up 26-17.
"I don't know that they did anything maybe really different. I think they were executing probably a little bit better than we were there early on (in the second half)," KSU head coach Brian Bohannon said.
KSU was 6 of 8 on third down and 1 of 1 on fourth down in the first half.
The Owls converted third downs both long and short. In the first half, having an average distance of 6.25 yards to go on third downs, KSU gained an average of 9 yards per play.
In the second half: 1 of 10 on third downs, 2 of 4 on fourth downs, 82 total yards, three points. On third downs, KSU faced an average of 9.4 yards to go and gained only 2.4 yards on those plays.
"We just got a feel for it in the first half, came out in the second half, made those adjustments and read our keys better and we were able to come downhill, make some tackles and get out of those long drives, which was huge," linebacker Conner Mortensen said.
Mortensen, in particular, was at the center of several big stops, seeing plays develop quickly and making tackles all over the field. He finished with a game-high 15 tackles with 14 solo tackles.
Another key for WSU was its rush defense (eight tackles-for-loss) and the pass rush (four sacks).
The Owls gained 216 rushing yards on 6.2 yards per carry in the first half. WSU gave up just 69 rushing yards on 32 carries in the second half, among them four sacks for a total loss of 16 yards.
Consider KSU, by virtue of being a run-heavy team, had given up just five sacks all year and the Wildcats' second-half defensive performance might rank as one of their best defensive halves all year.
"If you're just a split-second slow on your reads, you're going to get cut, you're going to get blocked, you're going to get where they want you. In that second half we were much cleaner, much faster, obviously the play by Adam was huge," Hill said.