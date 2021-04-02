A truncated, pandemic-impacted spring football season has been shortened even more for Weber State after Cal Poly opted out of the season midstream, resulting in the cancellation of WSU's trip there scheduled for April 17.
So Saturday's road trip to Southern Utah represents WSU's final road game of the regular season and its longest travel trip. The No. 3 Wildcats (3-0) will face SUU (1-3) in Cedar City for the third time in four games against the rival Thunderbirds.
Weber State — who is tied for fifth by the playoff committee's only in-season rankings release issued Thursday — narrowly kept its undefeated mark on a desperation throw to beat Northern Arizona, but still has the control of its path to a fourth straight Big Sky title as the only unbeaten team left.
"This game’s important to both of us and will continue to be that way as long as we play those guys. It’s important to our players, they understand what’s riding on this game," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "Our guys will be ready to go — and their guys will be ready to go."
While 1-3, SUU looks much improved and has suffered more heartbreak in this shortened season than most teams get in a full 11-game slate.
The T-Birds defeated Cal Poly 34-24 on the road. The three losses: 34-33 at Northern Arizona when NAU scored a touchdown as time expired; 26-24 vs. Idaho State on a field goal with 5 seconds left; and 33-32 at Idaho when the Vandals scored a TD with 7 seconds left.
Hill said Southern Utah is always good in the defensive secondary, and the biggest way SUU has improved is on its defensive line.
That attack is led by junior lineman Francis Bemiy, who has 17 tackles, with four for loss that includes three sacks.
"I like their front. Their D line gets after it, they’re talented up there," Hill said.
Leading a linebacker group that "flies around," Hill says, is junior La'akea Kaho'ohanohano-Davis, who averages nine tackles per game, and has totaled five sacks and two forced fumbles. He's also taken 21 handoffs on offense at 3.8 yards per carry.
Sophomore and Snow College transfer Justin Miller has taken every snap at quarterback for the T-Birds. He's averaging 297.5 yards per game on a 69.8% completion rate, with 13 touchdowns against three interceptions. He leads the Big Sky in passing efficiency.
"He gets the ball out on time. He does a good job surveying the field before the ball is even snapped and he’s usually going to the right place with the ball," Hill said. "He’s very accurate right now and he’s very poised in the pocket, so he’s playing well, at a high level."
SUU is a pass-first team. Miller's top target is Lance Lawson on quick-hitters (21 completions for 153 yards). Landen Measom has 18 catches for 282 yards, and Brandon Schenks is a big-play threat with 12 catches for 311 yards and six touchdowns.
In the last two contests, WSU has been decidedly better on paper but has enjoyed modest wins of 13 and 15 points.
"They play hard, they fly around to the ball. Sound defense, well-coached. It’s definitely going to be a fun battle," WSU senior receiver Rashid Shaheed said. "It’s always fun ... it’s always going to be a fight against those guys."
INJURY UPDATES
Freshman quarterback Bronson Barron missed last week's game against Northern Arizona with an injured left wrist after starting the first two games, so junior transfer Randall Johnson got his first college start in more than two years last week.
“Bronson’s taking some snaps and he’s doing some things that if the doctors clear him, he’ll be ready to go. Randall’s taking all the snaps assuming he’s going to be the guy, and Teryn Berry took snaps (Tuesday) just to make sure he’s ready to go in case we need him,” Hill said. “We’ll be smart, and whoever has to play has got to play well.”
Hill said junior cornerback Marque Collins is expected to play after being banged up, but junior linebacker Noah Vaea will still be out after suffering a broken bone in his arm against Idaho State in the season opener. Starters Hyrum Tapusoa (offensive guard) and Logan Lutui (defensive end) also missed the NAU game but Hill hopes to have both back this week.
ODDS & PREDICTIONS
For entertainment purposes only, betting odds list Weber State as an 18-point favorite with an over/under of 48. That suggests a WSU win of 33-15.
TV & RADIO
Saturday’s game kicks off at 2 p.m. and will stream on Pluto TV channel 1055 and watchbigsky.com. WSU's radio call will air on 103.1 FM and 1031thewave.com.