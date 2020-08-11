Balint Mocsan signs professionally in Hungary, will not play at Weber State due to coronavirus

While college conferences around the country debate the merits of staging a football season, the coronavirus pandemic has made its first impact on basketball locally.
Balint Mocsan, the Idaho State graduate transfer and 3-point sharpshooter who signed to play his final college season at Weber State, has now signed to play professionally in his home country of Hungary and will not suit up at WSU.
Mocsan announced his signing to BC Kormend with an Instagram post Tuesday after reports surfaced online of his decision in the past few days. WSU head coach Randy Rahe confirmed the development with the Standard-Examiner and WSU will look for the best fit to fill his scholarship.
Mocsan told Nemzeti Sport, a Hungarian site, that a discussion with his parents resulted in the decision that even though travel issues had been resolved, "the situation has not improved" with the coronavirus and "it would have been too much of a risk" to return to the United States.
With a psychology college degree in hand from Idaho State, Mocsan opted to sign with Kormend on a two-year contract after participating in a handful of practices with the club.
Hungary, a country of about 10 million people, has suffered 614 deaths and reported 35 new cases on Aug. 10, according to Google's COVID-19 dashboard. For comparison, Utah, with about one-third the population at 3.2 million, has suffered 345 deaths and reported 258 new cases on Aug. 9.
Mocsan, a 6-foot-3 guard, is a career 42.6% 3-point shooter and drew interest from Maryland and Texas Tech as a graduate transfer before he chose Weber State, where he was all but set to be the starting shooting guard.
With international travel issues resolved, Seikou Sisoho Jawara, a 6-foot-3 sophomore transfer from Loyola Marymount, arrived in Ogden over the weekend and has begun training with the team, putting all 12 of WSU's current scholarship players in town to practice.
Sisoho Jawara and New Mexico junior transfer Tavian Percy, a 6-foot-6 guard, have received transfer waivers to play at WSU immediately. Darweshi Hunter, a 6-foot-5 scorer from Division II Central State, is still pursuing a waiver to play.