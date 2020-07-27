The Big Sky Conference announced Friday evening it will be delaying the start of all non-football fall sports as schools and conferences grapple with how to hold seasons amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Big Sky school presidents voted to push back the start dates of soccer, volleyball, and men’s and women’s cross country to Friday, Sept. 18. Men’s and women’s golf can compete starting Monday, Sept. 14, the conference announced, while saying the competition start date for football will be addressed later.
It's expected the Big Sky will make a football announcement this week.
The conference said each school can determine if any lost non-conference games will be rescheduled.
Weber State soccer, for example, was originally scheduled to start its 2020 season on Aug. 13. But, due to decisions from other conferences like the WAC, WCC and Pac-12 to either delay seasons or to eliminate non-conference games altogether, WSU soccer and volleyball had already lost several early games.
WSU soccer has lost six matches, four of which were scheduled at home. The Wildcats currently have two nonconference games still standing — Sept. 18 at Dixie State and Sept. 26 at BYU — before the Big Sky schedule begins Oct. 4.
WSU volleyball begins Big Sky play on Sept. 24 and has no nonconference matches left on its schedule that appear after the new start date of Sept. 18.
The conference said feedback to guide the Big Sky presidents' decision to delay fall seasons came from athletic directors, faculty representatives, the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, trainers and the Health and Safety Committee.
"The new competition start date will allow each member institution to stagger the return to campus for the rosters of these sports’ teams while providing additional time to fine-tune return-to-play protocols and maintaining competitive opportunities this fall for the student-athletes," a statement from the conference said.