Weber State men's basketball will face Montana in the quarterfinals of the Big Sky Tournament at 8 p.m. Thursday after the Griz survived a late push from Idaho for a 69-64 win in the first round Wednesday afternoon in Boise, Idaho.
The No. 6 seed Griz (14-12) took over after trailing 11-2 early, then held on after seeing a late 15-point lead evaporate to five in the closing minutes. Josh Vazquez led Montana with 21 points on a 5-of-9 mark from deep, while the rest of his team shot 2 of 12 from the 3-point line. Brandon Whitney added 13 points and Robby Beasley scored 12.
No. 11 Idaho (1-21) shot 50% from the field but couldn't battle through another poor turnover performance, giving it up 17 times for 18 Montana points. Scott Blakney led the Vandals with 17 points and eight rebounds.
NOCO 90, SAC STATE 83
Northern Colorado shot the lights out and raced past Sacramento State to open the men's tournament Wednesday morning.
Bodie Hume led No. 8 Northern Colorado (11-10) with a career-high 30 points on a 7-of-10 mark from deep. Matt Johnson added 15 points and Daylen Kountz 14 as the Bears shot 13 of 20 from behind the arc.
Bryce Fowler scored 23 points for No. 9 Sac State (8-12), which shot 7 of 10 from the 3-point line itself. Ethan Esposito added 18 points.
NAU 77, PSU 66
Northern Arizona continued the hot shooting at Idaho Central Arena but Portland State did not.
Luke Avdalovic scored 26 points on a 7-of-10 mark from 3 to lead No. 10 NAU (6-15) to the mild upset. Keith Haymon scored 13 points and the Lumberjacks shot 12 of 16 from behind the arc.
No. 7 PSU (9-13) shot 19 of 56 for the game and at one point was 1 of 19 from deep (the Vikings finished 6 of 30). Khalid Thomas scored 19 points and James Scott 16 for PSU.
THURSDAY SCHEDULE
11 a.m. — No. 1 Southern Utah vs. No. 8 Northern Colorado
2 p.m. — No. 4 Idaho State vs. No. 5 Montana State
5 p.m. — No. 2 Eastern Washington vs. No. 10 Northern Arizona
8 p.m. — No. 3 Weber State vs. No. 6 Montana
All games on Pluto TV channel 1050.