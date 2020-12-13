Almost three weeks into the season, Weber State men's basketball finally played its first game against a Division I opponent Sunday afternoon at Boise State.
A spirited Weber State effort was undone by ice-cold shooting and Derrick Alston's hot hand led the Broncos to a 70-59 victory at ExtraMile Arena in Boise, Idaho.
WSU led several times in the first half and pulled within one point after a run in the second half, but couldn't score enough to keep up with Boise State.
"That is a long, athletic team right there ... that team can really defend, there's not a lot of space out there," WSU head coach said of Boise State, who was picked to finish second in the Mountain West this season. "It was a good test for our guys, obviously. We did a lot of good things today ... we needed to play that kind of game against a really high-quality opponent and prove that we can definitely play with them."
Isiah Brown scored 18 points to lead Weber State (2-1), going 8 of 8 from the foul line. Cody Carlson added 17 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including 2 of 2 from deep, to maintain his hyper-efficient output to start the season. Carlson is 17 of 20 (85%) from the field, 4 of 5 from deep (80%) and 8 of 10 (80%) from the foul line this season.
Carlson's solid game kickstarted Weber in the first half. Brown found a floor-running Carlson for a layup in transition before Carlson hit a straightaway 3-pointer on the next possession. Brown followed that with a 3 of his own to put Weber up 12-7 early.
Carlson later scored inside while fouled, starting a string of three straight possessions in which the Wildcats scored at the rim while drawing a foul. He missed his free throw, but Dillon Jones and Zahir Porter followed with three-point plays, then Carlson scored inside again for a 22-20 lead with eight minutes left in the first half.
But a game-changing sequence followed. Boise State (4-1) outscored WSU 12-2 in the final seven minutes, while the Wildcats shot 1 of 8 with seven turnovers, to make it 35-26 at the break.
"We missed some easy shots. I thought fatigue set into us, a little bit. We're not in great, by any means, game shape right now. We just haven't played games," Rahe said. "We got good looks and just couldn't finish them. So we had that lull ... then we came back and fought back. But it was a case of missing some easy shots."
Weber State responded in the second half when Carlson scored on a pick-and-roll dish from Porter, then canned his second 3 of the game, to cut it to 40-39 with 14 minutes left.
Alston seemed to be around every corner WSU tried to turn, however. The 6-foot-9 senior wing player scored 11 of his 23 points in the next seven minutes, dropping in dunks and 3-pointers to push Boise's lead to double digits for the first time with six minutes left.
Alston finished 5 of 7 from the 3-point line. Abu Kigab added 15 points, and Emmanuel Akot totaled seven points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Broncos.
Michal Kozak totaled seven points and 11 rebounds for WSU. Porter added seven points. Outside of Carlson's 6-of-7 shooting, the rest of the Wildcats shot 13 of 45.
"It's all a learning experience right now. It's a new team, we're trying to put everything together. These guys just need to play games to get comfortable and I thought today, we started to get comfortable. We started to look like we weren't thinking quite as much, we were just playing reaction-wise," Rahe said.
"We're seeing bursts of what we can be, and it's got a chance to be pretty dang good, but a bit of inconsistency, a little fatigue set in the second half, we got a little loose on rebounding."
Senior big man and Florida transfer Dontay Bassett got his first game action as a Wildcat after rehabbing from a knee scope a couple weeks before the season began. He grabbed one rebound in 12 minutes, shot 0 of 3 from the floor and was noticeably and understandably rusty.
"Obviously his conditioning is not where it needs to be, but he needed to taste a game, feel a game. I didn't expect much out of him, to be honest, I just wanted to get him some run so he got comfortable," Rahe said. "He missed three really good shots that Dontay's usually going to finish ... he just needed to get some minutes to sense what it feels like again."
Weber State again hits the road later this week, opening Big Sky play with games at Portland State on Friday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 20. PSU also got its third game of the season in Sunday, a road loss at Washington State
INADVERTENT PUNCH
Jones drew social media attention for his reaction to his bucket during the first-half run that put Weber State ahead. Jones started the sequence with a backcourt steal, eventually got the ball back, drove, scored while fouled, and threw a fist-pump as he came to a stop on the baseline.
The freshman's fist found the jaw of Rick Batsell, the referee who was unfortunate enough to be working the baseline on that play. Batsell took a few minutes to recover but remained in the game, as did Jones, who was not penalized for the accidental incident.
HEAVY HEARTS
Junior big man David Nzekwesi did not play Sunday after learning earlier in the morning of the sudden, unexpected death of his father.
"It was heartbreaking today," Rahe said. "It was shocking to David, and to our whole team. It just kind of hits you ... We're going to take good care of David, make sure he's good. He's got great teammates who really cared for him and took care of him.
"You don't really know what to say to him. It's just really hard. David's a wonderful kid ... We're going to make sure he gets through this, but a few prayers would probably help David out a little bit right now."