OGDEN — Affixed to the press box on the west side of Stewart Stadium is a placard honoring Weber State’s only retired football number for No. 10, quarterback Jamie Martin.
Martin played from 1989-92 and won the 1991 Walter Payton Award, which was then the equivalent of winning the Heisman Trophy for Division I-AA football.
Offensive linemen have long been the unsung heroes of the game’s most memorable offenses and such is probably no different for Martin’s record-setting exploits as a Wildcat. But when Noah Atagi looks up at that placard, he knows at least one of the offensive linemen behind those milestones: his father, Miller.
Miller played from 1990-93 and Noah is now a redshirt freshman starting at left tackle for Weber State.
The younger Atagi was a multi-sport athlete at Bonneville High School, also playing basketball and tennis. In football, he played several offensive line spots and tight end.
Atagi was named to the Standard-Examiner’s All-Area First Team as a senior for the 2015 season and signed at Weber State in February 2016.
“I had other offers but I grew up here and my dad played here,” Atagi said. “It was a toss-up to a few schools but a lot of it had to do with the coaching staff. Coach (Jay) Hill, at the time, coach Fesi Sitake — they both talked to me about how Weber State is more than just a football program, they’re teaching me about life standards and how to do good things on and off the field. When I heard that, it just felt like home, like it was already my home to be here.”
Atagi served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and returned right before fall camp in 2018 — just in time to get some crucial experience.
“I came in and got to shadow Iosua Opeta,” Atagi said, referring to the recently graduated All-American who is now on the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. “Just watching him play, my expectation was to be the best I could be during practice and learn from him. I told myself I was going to give my best effort every play.”
He appeared in one game and redshirted, making him a freshman again this season. With lingering injuries to expected starting left tackle and junior Tyler Downs, Atagi got his first start in the season opener at San Diego State, which plays in a stadium designed for an NFL team.
“That’s what you dream of as a little kid, walking into that big stadium and see all the fans there,” Atagi said. “And then you play against big guys like that, it helps you know that we can handle other opponents.”
Sixth-year offensive line coach Brent Myers said that game revealed a lot about his freshman left tackle.
“One of the things I’ve noticed is the demeanor he has on the sidelines,” Myers said. “The stage wasn’t too big for him, he was excited about playing. He was calm, very locked in and focused. He obviously wasn’t perfect, no O-lineman has ever played a perfect game. But he did some really good things in terms of protections and he’s done a good job of understanding assignments, the mental part of the game.”
Atagi knows his unit has room for improvement as it embarks on a top-10 matchup and Big Sky Conference play.
“There’s a lot to work on and a lot to get better on. But we’re a brotherhood, we’ve got each other’s backs, we work together before practice, during practice, after practice,” he said. “We’re all positive, we look at each other in the huddle and say ‘let’s get the job done.’ There’s a lot of adjustments to make from last week but I think we’re going to be solid going into next week against Northern Iowa.”
Atagi’s confidence comes from having to face WSU’s formidable defensive line in practice every day.
“We have Jonah Williams, Adam Rodriguez, Jared Schiess, all those guys kill us every day. We go at it every day,” he said. “Aside from Nevada and San Diego State, our best experience in progressing is every day in practice here.”
Like the offensive line, the freshman has room to grow individually but Myers was absolute in his hopes for Atagi.
“He’s got to improve technically and continue improving his strength and his speed,” Myers said. “But he’s only a redshirt freshman. I have very high expectations for him in regards to how intelligent a player he is, how much attention he pays to detail. He’s getting better every game. He’s done some really good things so far. I see such a high ceiling for him, I really do.”
Atagi remembers all the times he attended Weber State football games growing up every time he sees little kids running around at Stewart Stadium. And, after games, he says it’s “awesome” to see people he grew up with, former teachers and former coaches who came to see him play.
But something else takes the cake.
“Nothing else beats watching my dad, seeing his smile on his face watching me play, that experience to play where he played and follow in his footsteps,” Atagi said.