OGDEN — Randy Rahe challenged his Weber State basketball players in the days leading up to Thursday's home contest against Idaho.
Coming off a surprising loss Monday at Idaho State that put WSU at 3-7 over the last 10 games, the Wildcats produced the answer they craved.
Weber State created a season-high 22 turnovers while giving up a season-low five, shot 50.7 percent from the field and recorded its largest win over a Division I opponent this season, crushing Idaho 93-59 at the Dee Events Center.
"I thought we played pissed tonight ... it was time. We challenged our guys hard a couple days leading up to this game and thought they responded really well," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "I think that's what our basketball team should look like right there ... we got our defense back and our rebounding back, and that's what we needed to look like."
Five Wildcats scored in double figures and Weber State (17-13, 11-8 Big Sky) used a 42-15 run across either side of halftime to bury the Vandals (5-25, 2-17).
Both Cody John and Jerrick Harding said it came down to getting back to aggressive defense and making the opponents' offense uncomfortable. A re-emphasis on challenging ballhandlers and contesting passing lanes was apparent from start to finish.
Harding recorded four of WSU's 12 steals on the night and the Wildcats scored 28 points off turnovers.
"We put a big emphasis on deflections ... I think we had 24 in the first half," Harding said.
John said the 93 points was also a product of good defense.
"Once you get stops, offense is easy," John said.
Harding led all scorers with 22 points and added six rebounds. John scored 20 points, Brekkott Chapman added 17, Dima Zdor scored 12 in 10 minutes, and Zach Braxton pitched in 11 points.
Caleb Nero recorded a game-high four assists and Doc Nelson, playing in his first game since Jan. 12 with a leg injury, dished two assists in nine minutes.
The Wildcats ended the first half on a 22-4 run to go up 49-23, then used an 18-3 run early in the second half to go up 69-34. Weber State never trailed and led by as much as 41 in the win.
Chapman shot 3 of 4 from deep, moving him to 42.7 for his career — currently good for fourth all-time at the school. He's 7 of 11 this week; more hot shooting would continue to move him up the list.
Weber State finishes the regular season Saturday by hosting Eastern Washington (13-17, 11-8), a team it beat 84-72 on the road in December, in a game that decides third place.
"I believe in our guys, I always have believed in our guys," Rahe said. "We lost our way for a while and now the trick is going to be: we did it once, are we going to continue to play with that kind of passion, effort and toughness? I believe that we can ... but we've got to take it one game at a time and see what happens."
TOURNAMENT SCENARIOS
A wild Thursday night leaves the top six seeds of the Big Sky Tournament still unclaimed and Weber State in control of the ability to finish as high as third.
Weber has at the very least clinched a top-five spot and the corresponding first-round bye that comes with it, meaning the Wildcats will open the Big Sky tournament in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 14.
Montana State lost at Sacramento State, meaning MSU and Weber are both 11-8. Weber holds that tiebreaker, so a win over EWU on Saturday would deliver the third seed to Weber State.
Portland State defeated Montana, pulling the Griz and Northern Colorado into a tie for first place.