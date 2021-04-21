Former Weber State College men's basketball coach Bruce Larson died in his hometown of Tucson, Arizona, on April 13, according to online obituaries and a report from the Arizona Republic. He was 94 years old.
Larson coached Weber College basketball for two seasons, taking the Wildcats to the national championship game in each campaign and winning the 1959 national title with a record of 34-4.
Larson was born in Fargo, North Dakota, on Aug. 12, 1926, and was an active-duty member of the U.S. Navy during World War II from 1944-46.
Larson played basketball and baseball at the University of Arizona from 1948-50. His obituary says he played semi-pro baseball during summers in the Midwest before becoming athletic director and head coach for basketball and baseball at East Arizona College.
Weber State College hired Larson ahead of the 1957-58 season. After winning the national championship, in which the Wildcats defeated Bethany Lutheran College, he was hired as an assistant coach at his alma mater in Tucson, Arizona, in 1959, where he lived the rest of his life.
Larson took the reins of Arizona's program from Fred Enke, who was head coach there from 1925-61. Larson coached those Wildcats from 1961-72, going 136-148. After coaching, he was a TV analyst for Arizona basketball.
His obituary says Larson was "humble, easy going and cherished lifelong friendships," was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and for 40 years after coaching ran a charity youth basketball camp.