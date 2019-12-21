Jerrick Harding scored 27 points for Weber State, but BYU played one of its most efficient halves in program history to open the game and ran to a 91-61 win Saturday night at the Marriott Center in Provo.
Yoeli Childs scored 22 of his game-high 28 points in the first half and BYU (10-4) shot 20 of 25 in the first half for an 80% mark that is tops in program history. It was also good for a 51-24 halftime lead.
With BYU rated at No. 37 in Ken Pomeroy's statistical ranking, more than 200 spots separated the Cougars from a Weber State (4-7) team that has just one win over Division I opponents so far this season.
"Flush this one down the toilet. Just get rid of it. It's a bad matchup for us — they're really, really good," WSU head coach said. "They played really well ... I told them 'this thing is over, flush it, go home, enjoy your family, get back and let's get ready for conference play."
Harding shot 10 of 16 overall and 4 of 7 from the 3-point line to lead the Wildcats, who shot 15 of 30 in the second half. But the rest of his teammates shot 2 of 15 from deep and WSU couldn't keep up with BYU's firepower.
Childs' 28 points came in 29 minutes, shooting 11 of 13 from the field while adding eight rebounds. Alex Barcello knocked down four 3-pointers to add 18 points, while Dalton Nixon and Connor Harding scored 11 points for the Cougars. Jake Toolson scored 10 points.
A drive and bucket from Judah Jordan made the score 19-14 with 12 minutes left in the first half. Childs and Connor Harding became unstoppable from there, playing an inside-out game to spur a 19-2 BYU run that blew the contest open.
Jerrick Harding was the only Weber State player in double figures. Michal Kozak scored nine points, Kham Davis added seven points and eight rebounds for WSU, and KJ Cunningham scored seven points.
The two teams combined to shoot a woeful 19 of 36 from the foul line.
BYU has one more nonconference game remaining, a Dec. 28 home matchup against Oral Roberts.
The contest marks the end of Weber State's nonconference schedule. WSU opens Big Sky Conference play with a homestand against Eastern Washington (Dec. 28) and Idaho (Dec. 30).