OGDEN — Like many college athletes, Weber State men's basketball players Michal Kozak, Donatas Kupsas and Dima Zdor have been busy trying to find ways to stay busy and stay in shape.
Shutdowns to stop the spread of the novel coronavirus include the closure of on-campus weight rooms and workout facilities as official team activity is suspended for all sports — and, "stay at home" directives preclude college athletes from finding public or by-membership gyms in which to train.
Perhaps tired of other at-home workout methods — going on jogs, situps, pushups, pullups, stuffing heavy books and bottles of water inside a backpack to do arm curls — the trio had an idea.
"Maybe this is a European style of doing it. You're going to laugh," Kupsas, a sophomore forward, said.
"We took a car tire off, we had a spare. It was kind of heavy, so we'd do curls with the tire. But it can be a bit dirty."
Kupsas is still in physical therapy for a torn ACL suffered Nov. 14, 2019, in the second game of the 2019-20 season, so going on runs or finding a place to hoop is still off the table for him. But Kozak and Zdor, even if they can be isolated from others, find it increasingly hard to find outdoor courts where they can put up shots.
"They’re thinking about closing outside courts, too, so it’s hard to find a place to do anything related to basketball," Kozak said. "So it’s mostly just staying in shape, taking care of your body, working out at home with a spare tire, whatever we have. Doing cardio and jogging, stuff like that. That’s all we can do."
That's the basketball part of the battle. In terms of humanity, the pandemic has perhaps greater effects.
Like many international players, Kozak and Kupsas aren't sure when they'll get to see their families again. Both had now-canceled plans to fly home between the end of the spring semester and when summer responsibilities pick up.
Kozak, a native of the Czech Republic, had plans to return home at the end of April. Kupsas, from Lithuania, bought plane tickets in January that would take him to New York for a few days in May, so he could visit the family that hosted him as he went to high school in the United States, then fly to Lithuania for a couple weeks.
"Everybody who goes to Lithuania gets quarantined for two weeks and I’d only be going for two weeks so I could get back for summer school," Kupsas said of his original plan.
So now, like much of life for everyone in 2020, the pair waits. They'll see if perhaps they can squeeze a trip home on the back-end of the summer. In the meantime, phone calls and video chats must suffice.
Basketball season is still seven months away but some offseason timelines continue to be pushed back. What is usually now a live recruiting period was initially suspended through April 15 and Wednesday, the NCAA extended that to May 31. Coaches may not visit or host recruits in person and must do all recruiting over the phone and digital communication.
As Kozak and Kupsas are part of what is currently a six-player group returning from last season, and Zdor is one of five players transferring out of the program, Weber State's offseason success is imperative.
The recruiting playing field is level for all teams, but WSU will need to bring a team together on the court at some point. There's currently no way to know when a somewhat-normal way of life will filter to college teams and their build-up to their upcoming seasons.
Kozak, currently one of three seniors for next season, isn't worried.
"We all just hope this will end as soon as possible so we can prepare for the season the way we normally do here," Kozak said. "Coaches will get the right guys to come here, they’ll have the will to work together. Even if it will be a short amount of time, we’ll make a team that will play together ... I’m definitely excited about it."
With commitments by Grand Canyon graduate transfer Isiah Brown and junior college wing player Zahir Porter, WSU has five more scholarships to use on the recruiting trail.
"I’ll do my best to be a leader because I know this program already, I’ve been here for two years. I’ll try to put the new guys on the right path where they need to be with our program so they can help us as much as possible," Kupsas said. "And I know Coach (Randy) Rahe and the assistants will do a good job of recruiting and bring in guys who want to win, I have no doubt about that. So it shouldn’t be hard to put the new guys on the right path."