OGDEN — Facing a fourth-and-6 from the Weber State 8-yard line, Southern Illinois mulled its all-important play call trailing 31-27 with 58 seconds left.
After a different initial call, SIU offensive coordinator Blake Rolen sent a new play down to head coach Nick Hill during a timeout, one that would require using star receiver Avante Cox out of position and as a decoy to draw the defense.
Hill gave it to quarterback Stone Labanowitz, who thought it over for a few seconds, and said "yeah, I like it."
The play worked as designed. With lots of motion going short and left, freshman receiver Branson Combs moved deeper and right across the field. With WSU defensive end George Tarlas beating his man and bearing down on Labanowitz, he planted and threw to the back corner where Combs was supposed to be.
Combs leaped and secured the catch for a 34-31 lead with 51 seconds left.
The close-game magic ran out for No. 3 Weber State, which got the ball just past midfield before Bronson Barron was sacked on the final play of the game, and No. 14 Southern Illinois claimed an upset win in the first round of the FCS Playoffs.
The Salukis (6-3) advance to play No. 1 South Dakota State (6-1), while the Wildcats (5-1) wait for August with their 11-game home win streak snapped.
"There were three or four times, in my opinion, that we had chances in the second half to go up two or three scores and we didn't do it," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "We went down and scored late, and they responded with a heck of a drive.
"A lot of credit goes to that quarterback. He made some huge plays. We had him running for his life most of the game and he ended up making a bunch of great plays with his feet and his arm."
While the game saw Weber State score its second-most points in the truncated spring season, the Wildcats were again hampered by miscues in the red zone that started with the first drive of the game.
Using a 43-yard pass to David Ames, Weber drove convincingly down the field but Barron fluttered what appeared to be a throw-away attempt into the end zone from the SIU 16, which landed in the arms of James Caesar for an interception — Barron's first of the season.
Despite that, Weber drove again in its next possession that ended with Kris Jackson taking his first two carries of the season, the final a 1-yard plunge for a 7-0 lead.
The next drive ended with a fake reverse flea-flicker that Barron lofted to a wide-open Justin Malone for a 28-yard touchdown pass and a 14-0 lead with 5:55 left in the first quarter. But, what might have instead been a 21-0 lead was the first of several red-zone what-ifs.
SIU answered when no Wildcat got home on a huge blitz and Cox beat his man on a stop-and-go, which Labanowitz used to hit Cox for a 26-yard score, ending a busy first quarter 14-7.
Still, Weber answered with a 15-play, 75-yard drive that Daniel Wright Jr. ended with a 1-yard dance to paydirt, making it 21-7 early in the second quarter.
On Southern Illinois' next drive, Weber State committed its first of two personal fouls in the game on plays that would have resulted in a third-and-10 for the Salukis. Jayden Palauni roughed Labanowitz out of bounds near the WSU 26, which the Salukis cashed in two plays later for a touchdown run that made it 21-14.
An offensive holding call helped stop the Salukis' attempt to tie the game on their next possession, and Nico Gualdoni put through a 35-yard field goal to make it 21-17 at halftime.
Weber's first drive of the second half was another missed opportunity. After Barron left the game for a handful of plays after a big hit, Kylan Weisser rushed for 14 yards from the QB spot and Teryn Berry completed his first pass of the season to Logan Snyder for 9 yards to put WSU at the SIU 17.
A false start nixed a third-and-3 opportunity, and Kyle Thompson missed a 32-yard field goal attempt to end the drive.
Southern Illinois took its first lead of the game on its next possession, a 13-play, 80-yard drive aided by a 35-yard completion to Cox down the sideline. It appeared Weber would hold on to a lead when the Salukis sent out the field goal unit on fourth-and-goal from the 3, but Gualdoni took the snap and fired to the sideline to Cole Steward, wide open and unaccounted for, for a touchdown and a 24-21 lead with 2:31 left in the third quarter.
Steward did not fly with the team to Utah. After two negative COVID tests, his final test Thursday returned positive and he stayed home. But convinced something was amiss, he connected with the local health department in Illinois, tested negative Friday and got the department's evaluation that his positive test was a false one. Steward flew to Utah by himself and joined the team Friday.
Head coach Nick Hill said after the game that his team had only practiced that fake field goal play this season with Steward, and would not have called it without him.
Weber State's red-zone struggles came to a head early in the fourth quarter.
The Wildcat defense went ball-hunting after Mackenzie Morgan rolled a punt 54 yards to the SIU 6 late in the third quarter. On a second down run, WSU safety Preston Smith stripped Romeir Elliott and Jared Schiess recovered the loose ball at the SIU 3.
On the final play of the third quarter, Dontae McMillan took a misdirection handoff from a wingback position and was dropped for a 3-yard loss. To open the fourth, Weber ran a reverse to Ty MacPherson and appeared to be running a throwback pass to Barron, but Barron was covered and MacPherson took a 3-yard loss.
A third-and-goal throw from the 11 was broken up at the goal line, Thompson booted through a 28-yard field goal, and the game was tied 24-24.
After the Salukis moved across midfield, Conner Mortensen recorded a tackle-for-loss and Mitchel Maxfield sacked Labanowitz on second down. Gualdoni knocked in a 44-yard field goal and SIU led 27-24.
Wright ripped a 40-yard run on the ensuing possession, Weisser ran WSU inside the 10, and Barron finished Weber's final scoring drive with a 3-yard dive to put Weber State up 31-27 with 5:25 left.
In all, Weber took six trips into the red zone with a 50% touchdown rate. Three drives went for seven points, with one field goal, a missed field goal and an interception. The field goal came on the drive that began just 3 yards out.
"That's everything, right? That's a 14-point win if you just take care of business down there. Even if you get two (more) field goals out of that, you win," Jay Hill said. "That's an area where we've allowed teams to hang with us this year because we've not been as consistent ... as we need to be."
Weber State appeared to have Southern Illinois cooked on its game-winning drive — even after Ja'Kobe Harris got tagged for a late hit before what would have been third-and-10 and Elliott rushed for 14 yards to the Weber 12 — because SIU got flagged for an illegal blindside block on the ensuing first down.
On second-and-25, Labanowitz hit Jerron Rollins for 19 yards to the WSU 8 before having to throw it away on third down, setting up the big fourth-down touchdown.
"It breaks our hearts to fall at this stage, we wanted to go further," WSU senior linebacker Conner Mortensen said. "They made plays when we didn't and it cost us.
"But in the end, I feel grateful that we were able to play this spring and that we had this opportunity. We had a lot of guys that showed up and stood out, and became big-time dudes for us. And unfortunately we had some guys go down, too ... we're focused now on coming back in the fall and being even better, fixing what we need to fix."
For SIU, Labanowitz finished 21 of 34 for 264 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. He took four sacks, the most SIU has allowed this season. Cox caught six balls for 120 yards and Rollins added three catches for 58 yards.
The Salukis used Elliot (11 carries, 45 yards) and Justin Strong (14 carries, 68 yards) as part of a physical, grinding run game despite not having wildcat QB/RB Javon Williams, Jr.
Barron finished throwing 16 of 29 for 224 yards, one touchdown and two picks. SIU's only sack came on the final play. Barron spread the yardage to Malone (four catches, 57 yards), MacPherson (four catches, 47 yards), Ames (three catches, 58 yards) and Shaheed (three catches, 36 yards).
On the ground, Wright Jr. rushed 11 times for 91 yards, McMillan added 68 yards on 14 carries, and Weisser rushed for 38 yards on five carries. Weber State outrushed SIU 210-155 despite the absence of Josh Davis and three starting offensive linemen, and outgained the Salukis 443-422 overall.
WSU gained 187 yards in the first-quarter blitz but 256 in the remaining three quarters.
Next for Weber State: what will likely be a modified summer and preseason calendar ahead of a Sept. 2 fall opener at Utah. WSU's next home game is Sept. 18 against James Madison.
The Wildcats should return nearly everybody, add FBS transfers Jordan Allen and Randal Grimes to the offense, and aim for a fifth consecutive Big Sky championship.