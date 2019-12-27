With the Big Sky entering conference basketball play Saturday, let’s check up on all 11 teams.
Sacramento State, Northern Colorado, Eastern Washington and Southern Utah all tallied seven wins as the conference as a whole totaled a 61-55 record, its second-most nonconference wins and best winning percentage (.526) since the 2005-06 season.
By Ken Pomeroy ratings, the Big Sky has only been this strong one other time in the last 10 years. Of the 32 conferences, Pomeroy rates the Big Sky as 19th, up from 27th last season and second in the last 10 seasons to 2017-18’s mark of 17th.
Eastern Washington’s wickedly fast tempo and high-scoring offense helps lead the way, along with strong showings from Northern Colorado and Southern Utah.
With 353 Division I teams, not all nonconference schedules are created equally. Pomeroy’s strength of schedule ratings for games played against Division I teams rates Montana’s schedule (18th nationally) as the toughest slate, followed by Weber State at 36th. Sacramento State’s historically good 7-2 start (for its program) helps the win total, though its schedule is the 233rd toughest slate in the country.
Here’s a deeper look at the Big Sky roster in nonconference play, informed and ranked by Pomeroy’s numbers, including the NCAA’s NET Rating.
1. NORTHERN COLORADO (7-4)
KenPom: 121
SOS: 189
NET Rating: 98
Top win: South Dakota (173), two wins over non-DI foes
Bad loss: Gardner Webb (233)
Does well: The Bears shoot the 3 well, are excellent in limiting opponents’ 3-point attempts (second nationally), in defending those shots (26.7%, 11th nationally), and forcing opponents into isolation offense (first nationally in limiting assists).
Does poorly: UNCo doesn’t block shots or get steals defensively.
Top player: Senior guard Jonah Radebaugh (15.8 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 4.9 apg, 41.7% from 3).
2. EASTERN WASHINGTON (7-4)
KenPom: 129
SOS: 63
NET Rating: 92
Top win: Belmont (90)
Bad losses: None
Does well: Shoots the 3 relatively well, amplified by a high quantity of attempts (44.3% of their shots are 3s) and their pace (second nationally in adjusted tempo, 10th shortest offensive time of possession at 14.9 seconds).
Does poorly: Low free-throw rate offensively, also fouls often and opponents shoot a high quantity of free throws.
Top player: Among several good players (Jacob Davison, Mason Peatling), tops might be sophomore swing man Kim Aiken Jr. (16.1 ppg, 11.2 rpg, 11th nationally in defensive rebounding percentage, 37.7% from 3).
3. SOUTHERN UTAH (7-4)
KenPom: 155
SOS: 99
NET Rating: 158
Top win: at Nebraska (139)
Bad losses: None
Does well: Getting offensive rebounds, limiting opponents’ offensive rebounds and defending the 3-point line.
Does poorly: SUU does not shoot it well (27.9% from 3, 321st nationally) and turns the ball over at a very high rate (320th nationally in turnover percentage).
Top player: Senior wing Cam Oluyitan (12.8 ppg, 5.3 rpg).
4. MONTANA (4-7)
KenPom: 196
SOS: 18
NET Rating: 157
Top win: North Dakota (232)
Bad loss: Montana Tech (non-DI)
Does well: Forces turnovers, limits opponents’ 3-point shooting.
Does poorly: Sends opponents to the free-throw line at nearly the highest rate in the country (339th), doesn’t shoot particularly well (282nd in effective field-goal percentage).
Top player: Senior wing Sayeed Pridgett (19.4 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 3.1 apg, 51.1% shooting).
5. SACRAMENTO STATE (7-2)
KenPom: 205
SOS: 233
NET Rating: 105
Top win: at Pepperdine (144)
Bad losses: None
Does well: Everything defensively (10th in defensive effective FG%, 50th in defensive turnover rate, fifth nationally in both limiting 3s and defensive 3-point percentage), and getting to the free-throw line (fourth nationally). Plays one of the slowest paces in the country.
Does poorly: Bottom 50 nationally in both 2- and 3-point shooting.
Top player: Senior forward Josh Patton (13.0 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 2.1 blocks per game, 61st nationally in block percentage, 10th nationally in free-throw rate).
6. PORTLAND STATE (6-6)
KenPom: 212
SOS: 153
NET Rating: 178
Top wins: at Loyola Marymount (206)
Bad losses: Portland (275)
Does well: Offensive rebounding as usual (sixth nationally), limiting offensive turnovers, limiting opponents’ 3-point attempts (seventh nationally).
Does poorly: Limiting opponents’ offensive rebounds (342nd nationally) and opponents’ shooting efficiency.
Top player: Junior guard Holland Woods (17.5 ppg, 5.3 apg, 34.4% 3-point shooting).
7. MONTANA STATE (6-5)
KenPom: 257
SOS: 143
NET Rating: 241
Top win: at UNC Greensboro (75)
Bad losses: at CS-Bakersfield (251), vs. Green Bay (214)
Does well: Shoots well (52.6% effective field-goal percentage, 66th nationally)
Does poorly: Bottom 30 in both offensive and defensive turnover rate.
Top player: Senior guard Harald Frey (17.5 ppg, 5.5 apg, 5.3 rpg, 35.8% from 3).
8. NORTHERN ARIZONA (6-3)
KenPom: 267
SOS: 167
NET Rating: 200
Top win: South Dakota (173), two wins over non-DI foes
Bad loss: vs. UC Davis (264)
Does well: Getting to the free-throw line, 3-point shooting (35.9% as a team is 77th nationally).
Does poorly: Teams shoot well against NAU (bottom 40 in both 2- and 3-point defensive percentage).
Top player: Sophomore guard Cameron Shelton (14.4 ppg, 6.1 rpg, 3.8 apg).
9. WEBER STATE (4-7)
KenPom: 278
SOS: 36
NET Rating: 298
Top win: at Utah Valley (239), three non-DI wins
Bad losses: None
Does well: Rebounding (85th nationally at limiting offensive rebounds), limits opponents’ free-throw attempts (13th best opponent free-throw rate).
Does poorly: Statistically, WSU does not shoot the ball well (296th in effective field-goal percentage) and opponents do (345th in opponent EFG%); WSU shoots a poor 59.5% at the free-throw line (344th).
Top player: Senior guard Jerrick Harding (20.7 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 2.4 apg, 54.4% shooting).
10. IDAHO STATE (3-6)
KenPom: 309
SOS: 97
NET Rating: 254
Top win: at Air Force (210), two non-DI wins
Bad losses: at Wyoming (302)
Does well: Getting to the line (26th best free-throw rate), defending the 3-point line (seventh best nationally in defensive 3-point percentage, third best in limiting 3-point attempts).
Does poorly: Ninth-worst turnover rate nationally, 281st in defensive effective field-goal percentage.
Top player: Junior guard Tarik Cool (14.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 3.7 apg, 35.7% from 3).
11. IDAHO (4-7)
KenPom: 333
SOS: 289
NET Rating: 312
Top win: vs. CS Bakersfield (251), two non-DI wins
Bad loss: vs. UC Davis (264)
Does well: Decent at limiting opponents’ offensive rebounds and 3-point shooting percentage.
Does poorly: Bottom 40 in 3-point and free-throw shooting, 281st in offensive turnover rate.
Top player: Senior guard Trevon Allen (18.6 ppg, 4.6 rpg).