OGDEN — Weber State is hosting a Wildcat Fan Fest tailgate before the homecoming game Saturday evening.
The game starts at 6 p.m., and the fan fest will ramp up the school spirit beforehand from 4-5:45 p.m. in the parking lot directly north of Stewart Stadium.
It’s free for anyone to come to, said Brant Mecham, assistant marketing director with Weber State Athletics.
Fan Fest tailgates are held before every home football game, but this one is particularly big.
The Homecoming Fan Fest will feature bounce houses, inflatables, face painting, and about 25 student groups who will let other students know how they can get involved if they’re interested in joining.
“We have those (activities) at every Fan Fest, but this one quadruples in size,” Mecham said.
Mecham said that 4,000-5,000 people are expected to attend the Homecoming Fan Fest, though not all at the same time.
Food will be served to the first 200 attendees, starting at 4 p.m. The food is provided by the event’s main sponsor, Larry H. Miller Riverdale.
A live band, which doesn’t happen at other Fan Fest tailgates, will also start playing at 4 p.m. and continue throughout the event.
“Our ultimate goal is to continue to build our pre-game tailgating presence,” Mecham said. “And this has helped, but at the same time, it’s just a fun opportunity to get our fans together excited about the game.”