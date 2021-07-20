Weber State announced welcome news for WSU basketball fans Tuesday: despite yearslong sports disruptions from COVID-19 and his involvement with the Olympics, Damian Lillard is helping put on the Weber State Alumni Classic on schedule.
Lillard, with former player Pat Danley usually playing a big role in organizing the event, will return to the Dee Events Center on Friday, Aug. 20, for the fourth Alumni Classic.
“This is something we all share,” Lillard said in 2019 about why he wants to keep the event going. “You look at all these lists — top 20 scoring in Weber State history, top 20 in rebounds, assists — our names are next to all these guys but we don’t really know each other. We need to know our history and know the people of our history. This type of event gives us the opportunity to get familiar with each other and have more pride in what we’ve experienced.”
The night begins at 6:30 p.m. with shooting stars and 3-point shooting contests, with the alumni game to follow.
In the 2019 classic, Lillard took the court for the first time during the game itself and put on a 3-point shooting display. In 2017, his No. 1 jersey was retired, and the event debuted in 2015.
WSU says tickets will be general admission at the cost of $7 and will go on sale starting Monday, July 26.
Lillard will come to Ogden after his sixth All-Star selection, sixth All-NBA selection, and after competing in the Olympics for the first time.
Former Weber State players currently slated to appear in this year's event, with more commitments said to be coming, are: Lance Allred, Davion Berry, Kyle Bullinger, Ryan Cuff, Pat Danley, Nick Hansen, Darin Mahoney, Brenden Morris, Frank Otis, Steve Panos, David Patten, Ryan Richardson, Nic Sparrow and Chris Woods.
Full rosters will be announced at a later date.