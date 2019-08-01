OGDEN — For the third time, Damian Lillard is spearheading a night for fans to cheer on former Weber State men's basketball stars.
Lillard is hosting the third Weber State Basketball Alumni Classic on Saturday, Aug. 24, the school announced Thursday.
The night begins at 5:30 p.m. with a shooting stars contest and a 3-point shootout. Lillard is scheduled to compete in both, having taken the inaugural 3-point crown in 2015 before mostly coaching in 2017.
Lillard, a four time All-NBA selection with the Portland Trail Blazers since being drafted in 2012, will again coach one of the alumni teams in the game that follows the shooting contests.
Among the former Wildcat greats scheduled to compete this year, according the school's news release, are former Big Sky MVPs Harold Arceneaux, Jermaine Boyette, Jimmy DeGraffenried and David Patten.
“It’s a real good feeling to come back and give these fans what they want to see,” Boyette said during the 2017 event. “I’m extremely thankful and extremely happy to come out when I can. I’m glad that I’m still healthy. I look good, but I tell you, running up and down the court ain’t as easy as it used to be.”
Kyle Bullinger, Ryan Cuff, Pat Danley, John Hamilton, Nick Hansen, Darin Mahoney, Frank Otis, Steve Panos, Walt Tyler and Chris Woods are also set to play, among others. The school will announce full rosters at a later date.
Tickets are general admission and are $5.
In 2017, the team of Otis, Nic Sparrow and Lewis Lofton took the shooting stars competition, which tasks teams with making a layup, a 3-pointer and a half-court shot in as little time as possible.
Davion Berry bested DeGraffenried in the 2017 3-point contest before Lillard's No. 1 jersey was retired.
Lillard generated the idea of holding the alumni classic in 2015 and helped bring it together.
“It’s neat to see all the things he’s accomplished, but to me, I just ... love it when he’s around because of the kind of person he is and how he ... runs his life and how he treats people,” current WSU head coach Randy Rahe said in 2017.
“That’s why I want him around our players as much as he can be, because he’s such a winning player off the court, it’s hard to fathom ... most guys in his position in that league don’t get it. Damian gets it. It’s genuine, his appreciation for it.”