In this Feb. 2, 2012, photo, Weber State guard Damian Lillard (1) drives against Portland State players Lateef McMullan, left, and Renado Parker (30) at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.

 Erin Hooley, Standard-Examiner file photo

The Big Sky Conference announced Wednesday its creation of a conference Hall of Fame and announced 14 inaugural members as the first class to be inducted.

Former Weber State basketball All-American and current NBA superstar Damian Lillard is part of the inaugural class, the only men's basketball player among those to receive first honors.

Lillard played three-plus seasons at Weber State from 2008-12. He twice won Big Sky MVP honors, was a three-time all-conference first team selection and was Big Sky freshman of the year.

He scored 1,934 points, currently third all-time at the school. Lillard is still Weber State's all-time leader in career free throws made with 520, is second in career free-throw percentage and career assists, and ranks third in career 3-pointers.

Lillard finished second in the nation in scoring with 24.5 points per game in 2011-12, his final college season, which helped him earn All-American status and made him the only men's basketball player in Big Sky history to become an All-American.

He was drafted sixth overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2012 NBA Draft, was the 2012-13 NBA Rookie of the Year, is currently a four-time NBA All-Star and has been selected to four All-NBA teams, including a First Team selection in 2017-18.

Lillard graduated from Weber State in 2015 and Weber State retired his No. 1 jersey in 2017. Lillard has hosted three Alumni Classic events at WSU since his college career. He is also a well-received rap artist and runs an anti-bullying campaign at several Portland-area high schools.

The 14 members of the 2020 Big Sky Hall of Fame class will be inducted March 14, 2020, in Boise, Idaho, during the final day of the conference basketball tournaments.

“This amazing group is made up of individuals who have not only shined during their Big Sky careers but have made an instrumental impact on the sporting world and in their communities," Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a statement. "Their achievements have brought distinction, honor and excellence to both the Big Sky Conference and their institutional athletic programs."

The class was voted upon by a committee of 15 members representing all 11 full Big Sky institutions.

Going forward for future classes, a maximum of eight people will be selected in each year, including at least one male athlete, one female athlete and one coach or administrator. No more than two non-athletes will enter in a given year and each school can only have one member in each class.

The criteria for the Hall of Fame athletes includes at least two seasons of competition in the Big Sky with "outstanding contributions or offered extraordinary service to athletics at the institutional, conference and national level," eligible five years after completing a college career.

Coaches must have coached for at least three seasons in the conference, eligible after five years, and administrators must serve for at least three years and are immediately eligible.

The full list of inaugural Big Sky Hall of Fame members is as follows:

Jared Allen, Idaho State football, 1993-96

Shannon (Cale) Schweyen, Montana women's basketball, 1988-92

Angela Chalmers, Northern Arizona women's track and field, 1982-87

Dave Dickenson, Montana football, 1992-95

Stacy Dragila, Idaho State women's track and field, 1993-96

Jack Friel, Big Sky conference commissioner, 1963-71

John Friesz, Idaho football, 1986-89

Milton "Dubby" Holt, Idaho State track/administrator, 1963-79

Damian Lillard, Weber State men's basketball, 2008-12

Lopez Lomong, Northern Arizona men's track/cross country, 2005-07

Ron Mann, Northern Arizona track/cross country coach, 1980-2004

Ellie Rudy, Montana State women's track and field, 2004-08

Robin Selvig, Montana women's basketball coach, 1978-2016

Jan Stenerud, Montana State football and skiing, 1962-66

Contact Brett Hein at bhein@standard.net. Follow him on Twitter @bhein3/@WeberHQ and at facebook.com/WeberStateSports.

