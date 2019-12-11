As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
In this Feb. 18, 2012, photo, from left, Weber State University guard Scott Bamforth (4), guard Damian Lillard (1) and forward Kyle Bullinger (3) walk off the court during a time out during a game against UT-Arlington at the Dee Events Center.
In this Nov. 13, 2010, photo, Weber State guard Damian Lillard (1) dribbles down the court ahead of Utah State's Brady Jardine (22) with teammate Kyle Bullinger, left, keeping stride during a game at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum in Logan.
In this Dec. 4, 2010, photo, Weber State head coach Randy Rahe, right, watches from the bench as Damian Lillard (1) talks to an assistant coach during a game against Seattle University at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this Feb. 4, 2012, photo, Weber State guard Damian Lillard, center, tucks through the defense of Northern Colorado guard Tevin Svihovec (5) and center Connor Osborne, right, during a game at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this March 7, 2012, photo, Weber State guard Damian Lillard (1) reacts during a stoppage of play after Montana shook the basketball standard while Lillard was attempting free throws during the Big Sky Tournament final in Missoula, Montana.
In this March 13, 2012, photo, Weber State's Damian Lillard (1) dunks the ball as Utah Valley guard Isiah Williams, bottom, looks on during a first-round game of the CollegeInsider.com Tournament at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this Dec. 3, 2011, photo, Weber State guard Damian Lillard skies for a dunk as time expires at the end of a double-overtime victory against San Jose State at the Dee Events Center in Ogden. Lillard scored what would stand as his career high of 41 points in the win.
In this April 3, 2012, photo, Weber State head basketball coach Randy Rahe, left, and junior guard Damian Lillard speak to the media during a press conference to announce Lillard's early entry into the NBA Draft at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this April 3, 2012, photo, Weber State head basketball coach Randy Rahe, left, and junior guard Damian Lillard smile during a press conference to announce Lillard's early entry into the NBA Draft at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this Aug. 26, 2017, photo, former Weber State basketball players Jermaine Boyette, center, and Damian Lillard (1) joke with each other during the second Weber State Alumni Classic at the Dee Events Center in Ogden.
In this Oct. 25, 2012, photo, Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) and Utah Jazz guard Alec Burks (10) take a breather during a break in the action during a game at Energy Solutions Arena in Salt Lake City.
Former Weber State guard and current NBA star Damian Lillard (1) dribbles toward a screen set by Frank Otis, right, as Ryan Richardson (21) defends during the third Weber State Men's Basketball Alumni Classic held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Dee Events Center.
Former Weber State guard and current NBA star Damian Lillard (1) rises to shoot a 3-pointer against the defense of Brody Van Brocklin (23) during the third Weber State Men's Basketball Alumni Classic held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Dee Events Center.
PHOTOS: Looking back at Damian Lillard's playing days at Weber State
With Damian Lillard being selected for the Big Sky Conference's inaugural Hall of Fame class, as announced Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, here's a look back at his time playing basketball at Weber State from the archives of the Standard-Examiner.
Former Weber State guard and current NBA star Damian Lillard (1) dribbles toward a screen set by Frank Otis, right, as Ryan Richardson (21) defends during the third Weber State Men's Basketball Alumni Classic held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Dee Events Center.
Former Weber State guard and current NBA star Damian Lillard (1) rises to shoot a 3-pointer against the defense of Brody Van Brocklin (23) during the third Weber State Men's Basketball Alumni Classic held Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, at the Dee Events Center.
Lillard played three-plus seasons at Weber State from 2008-12. He twice won Big Sky MVP honors, was a three-time all-conference first team selection and was Big Sky freshman of the year.
He scored 1,934 points, currently third all-time at the school. Lillard is still Weber State's all-time leader in career free throws made with 520, is second in career free-throw percentage and career assists, and ranks third in career 3-pointers.
Lillard finished second in the nation in scoring with 24.5 points per game in 2011-12, his final college season, which helped him earn All-American status and made him the only men's basketball player in Big Sky history to become an All-American.
He was drafted sixth overall by the Portland Trail Blazers in the 2012 NBA Draft, was the 2012-13 NBA Rookie of the Year, is currently a four-time NBA All-Star and has been selected to four All-NBA teams, including a First Team selection in 2017-18.
Lillard graduated from Weber State in 2015 and Weber State retired his No. 1 jersey in 2017. Lillard has hosted three Alumni Classic events at WSU since his college career. He is also a well-received rap artist and runs an anti-bullying campaign at several Portland-area high schools.
The 14 members of the 2020 Big Sky Hall of Fame class will be inducted March 14, 2020, in Boise, Idaho, during the final day of the conference basketball tournaments.
“This amazing group is made up of individuals who have not only shined during their Big Sky careers but have made an instrumental impact on the sporting world and in their communities," Big Sky commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a statement. "Their achievements have brought distinction, honor and excellence to both the Big Sky Conference and their institutional athletic programs."
The class was voted upon by a committee of 15 members representing all 11 full Big Sky institutions.
Going forward for future classes, a maximum of eight people will be selected in each year, including at least one male athlete, one female athlete and one coach or administrator. No more than two non-athletes will enter in a given year and each school can only have one member in each class.
The criteria for the Hall of Fame athletes includes at least two seasons of competition in the Big Sky with "outstanding contributions or offered extraordinary service to athletics at the institutional, conference and national level," eligible five years after completing a college career.
Coaches must have coached for at least three seasons in the conference, eligible after five years, and administrators must serve for at least three years and are immediately eligible.
The full list of inaugural Big Sky Hall of Fame members is as follows:
