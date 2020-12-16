Transfer waiver news has been largely positive for Weber State men's basketball this season.
David Nzekwesi, Tavian Percy and Seikou Sisoho Jawara all obtained eligibility waivers early in the offseason. Then senior big man Cody Carlson obtained a waiver to play this season after originally planning to sit out following his transfer from Division II Concordia-St. Paul.
The only player ineligible due to transfer has been scoring guard Darweshi Hunter, the sophomore from Division II Central State who had his waiver request denied late in the offseason.
That changed Wednesday when, in an idea largely supported by coaches and proposed by oversight committees, the NCAA's Division I Council voted to approve a blanket transfer waiver for this season. It grants immediate eligibility to all first-time transfers in all sports who were enrolled at their new school in the fall 2020 semester.
So Hunter, the 6-foot-5 guard, can now suit up and play for the Wildcats.
"We’re excited for Darweshi to have an opportunity to play now and get a chance to compete and help our basketball team," WSU head coach Randy Rahe told the Standard-Examiner. "We’re excited about the NCAA passing this for transfers. I really believe it’s the right thing to do with the situation we’ve been in with COVID and everything these kids are dealing with."
Hunter averaged 20.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a freshman at Central State, and may eventually play a key role as he acclimates to game competition. With Tavian Percy's injury thinning the depth of the off-ball guard line, Hunter could step in and boost WSU's second unit that has, at times, struggled to score this season.
Rahe called Hunter a tough kid and a "gamer" who finds another gear when the lights turn on for games.
"He’s good in transition, he’s got a scorer’s mentality, shoots it well from 3, can score at every level," Rahe said. "What we’re hoping for is we get some offensive punch from him off the bench — comes in and gets some buckets for you and plays hard."
Carlson's late, surprise addition has been a boon for WSU. The senior is leading the country in field goal percentage at 85% (17 of 20) while scoring 15.3 points per game through three games, and has been key as senior Dontay Bassett returns from a knee scope.
Since the positive prospect of a blanket waiver came up a few weeks ago, Rahe said he's been preparing Hunter to see the floor.
"I told him, ‘this thing’s going to pass so I need you to attack practice like you’re getting ready to play.’ So I gave him some time to get ready. I told him to be ready to go — I don’t know when, what, how much, just be ready," Rahe said. "He’s going to have to work his way in since he hasn’t played yet, but we’ve got to get his feet wet and get him out there."
The blanket waiver makes sense from many angles.
First, the NCAA is expected to pass legislation in January that aligns basketball and football with other sports that already allow athletes transferring for the first time to play immediately at their new school. Second, basketball players hitting the floor this season will not lose eligibility, something the NCAA decided to help spur players to play and not penalize them in case things go south in the fight against the pandemic. Third, adding available players may help teams complete a season despite temporary depletions due to positive tests or contact tracing.
Since other players get to play without impacting their eligibility clock this season, Rahe said he felt transfers previously denied waivers were being punished twice. Add that to a season where players spend most of their time in their apartments or in the gym — hardly seeing people who aren't their teammates or stepping inside a classroom thanks to remote learning — and players sitting out had some things stacked against them.
"The hardest thing is if you’re a guy who has to sit out and you don’t have anything to look forward to in playing games, mental health is a real issue," Rahe said. "I’m excited the NCAA saw fit to allow every transfer to play. It’s going to be great for their mental health."
The Division I Council is comprised of athletic directors, senior administrators, faculty representatives and athletes that represent every Division I conference.