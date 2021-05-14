OGDEN — When Weber State softball left the bases loaded in the bottom of the sixth inning leading 3-2, it felt like an important missed opportunity.
When Sacramento State's Charizma Guzman reached first in the top of the seventh on a tapper back to the mound, which popped out of WSU pitcher Amanda Sink's glove and earned her an error, it brought up third baseman Lewa Day.
Day, slugging .750 with 13 home runs on the season, stepped into the box as Austin Christensen, the play-by-play man on the live stream, said "Day is probably the last batter Weber State would want to see in this situation."
After working the count full, Day sat on what looked like a change-up from Sink, blasting it to right-center field.
Two jumping fist-pumps later, Day's ball disappeared in the trees beyond the fence and No. 3 Sacramento State went on to defeat Weber State 4-3, eliminating the No. 1 Wildcats from the tournament and ending their season.
Having led from wire to almost-wire until Day's moonshot, Weber State did not get the potential tying run on base in the bottom of the seventh as Alyssa Nunez finished her fifth inning of shutout ball inside the circle, turning the faucet off for a WSU team that got up 3-0 early.
Ashlyn Visser grounded out to second, Faith Hoe popped out to shortstop and Mariah Ramirez flew out to right-center field, and the stunned Wildcats shuffled off the field, dropping their second one-run decision in as many days.
Weber State ends the season with a record of 25-19, having posted one of the league's best-ever conference marks at 15-3 for its fifth straight regular-season title before Friday's unceremonious tournament exit.
With runners on second and third and one out, Visser hit a sacrifice fly to left field, scoring Mia Rushton to give Weber State a 1-0 lead after one inning.
After Ramirez and Lauren Hoe singled in the second, Rushton drove in a pair with a two-RBI single for a 3-0 lead. That was the end of the day for Sac State starter Marissa Bertuccio, giving way to Nunez. Nunez allowed five hits and a walk, striking out zero, over the final five innings, inducing 11 of her 15 outs by groundout.
Sink threw all seven innings for Weber State, allowing seven hits and issuing six walks, though mostly navigating around the baserunners.
In the top of the third, Lauren Hoe threw out Vretzos at third base during a stretch of three singles and two walks for Sac State, mitigating the damage when Sink walked Alondra Mejia with the bases loaded to push across a run. Sink quickly induced a pop up to end that inning with the score 3-1.
In the fifth, Guzman walked and was later driven home on a two-out single from Carley Morfey, making it 3-2.
In the important bottom of the sixth, Big Sky player of the year Lauren Hoe walked to lead off the frame and Emily Ruhl followed with a single. A fielder's-choice groundout from Makayla Donahoo put runners at the corners and Rushton then loaded the bases with a single.
Katelyn Whiting grounded to third, which resulted in Lauren Hoe being forced out at the plate. With two outs and the bases still loaded, Noelle Foster pinch-hit for Chloe Camarero and grounded up the middle, glancing off the pitcher's glove to Vretzos at second base, who got Foster in time at first to end the threat and set up Day's heroic homer.
Though the quick, two-game elimination was relatively shocking, it's notable that Visser is the only player currently rostered as a senior. The regular-season champs will likely be strong, and motivated by this week's turn of events, in 2022.
This story will be updated with later results from Friday's tournament action.