OGDEN — There’s not a chance Kham Davis had this in mind when he decided Weber State would be his new basketball home after transferring from Pittsburgh.
After falling out of the rotation at Pitt, the junior sought a fresh start and circled back to WSU, a school that offered him the first time around out of high school in Colorado.
Davis expected to sit out the 2019-20 season and mentally prepared himself for that role. But two weeks before tipoff, the NCAA granted him a transfer waiver, making him eligible. With the beginnings of the season already shaky — as senior Jerrick Harding sported a boot after a procedure to stop the makings of a stress fracture from becoming more serious — sophomore forward Donatas Kupsas went down in the second game of the season with a torn ACL.
With forward transfer Bouki Diakite experiencing setbacks of his own and coaches trying to feel out possible rotations already shaken up by injury, Randy Rahe asked the 6-foot-4 Davis to move to the “four” position, traditionally a power-forward spot, in the offense.
Despite a tough schedule weighing down the win-loss record, Weber State entered its conference opener against Eastern Washington and zealously made a late comeback against one of the league’s top teams.
The crescendo of the comeback lasted maybe one second, however: Cody John stole the ball, missed a 3-pointer, then got the ball back from Michal Kozak and hit a 3 with 22 seconds left to make it 77-75. But as soon as the ball swished through the hoop, whistles blew and the crowd was quickly subdued. Rahe was noticeably upset.
Davis was on the floor beneath the hoop, clutching his right leg. He had successfully tapped the ball out to Kozak for John’s second chance but, in the process of the physical battle, dislocated his knee.
Seconds later, Harding took a lot of contact during a steal and sprained his ankle.
Davis missed four games, then tweaked his knee again in his second game back. Harding missed one game, a win over Idaho, then returned perhaps prematurely and slowly worked through it.
It’s an injury Davis suffered once before in high school. He now straps up his knee in a tight brace, takes extra time to warm up his legs before games, and is in the starting lineup.
Harding, now dealing with shin splints, pushes through as well. Rahe said after Saturday’s win over Montana that practice time for each is limited as they allow their bodies to rest, rehab and prepare for the next game.
“It’s admirable. It’s hard to find kids this day and age who will do the things they’re doing to get themselves physically ready to play a game. It’s hard to find tough guys like that who are just so into competition and into trying to help their team win. I’ve got two of them, three with Cody (John) and his hamstring,” Rahe said. “For the rest of these kids to see what they’re doing to put themselves out there and to know, hey, these guys are going to the limit to try and get out there and help their team win, I think it’s brought this team even closer together.”
It’s a mental battle — and requires lots of ice — the two said. If you think about it, it will slow you down.
“When game time comes, you just give it everything,” Davis said.
For Harding, it was Davis’ work ethic that stood out when he arrived in Ogden after playing two seasons at an ACC school, and that’s what keeps Davis going now.
“Usually players like that, they come to a mid-major and just think everything should go through them. But he came in real humble, just willing to work from the get-go,” Harding said. “He’s a great locker-room guy. Everyone gets along with him, he uplifts everybody. He’s a good leader, he’s a good player and does all the little things.”
Despite his ailing knee, Davis switched defensive assignments in the second half against Montana and helped the Wildcats keep the Griz out of the paint. Late, he made an assist for a 3, a big rebound and knocked down his own 3 within a span of 40 seconds to help WSU get the game to overtime.
Then, he caused a game-changing turnover late in overtime that turned the tide toward a Weber win, hassling a handoff from Sayeed Pridgett to Kendal Manuel that ended up out of bounds. Davis let out a yell as he ran back to Weber’s end of the court, then stopped in front of his bench and clapped vigorously, knowing his team, in desperate need of a win, was up one with the ball and 25 seconds left.
Not bad for a guy with “one and a half legs,” Rahe said postgame Saturday.
“Kham is just huge. He’s an energy guy, he does all the little things,” Harding said Saturday. “That’s just a guy you need on your team. Even though he’s battling through this knee injury, I feel like he’s giving 100% every night out. So I’m proud of him, for sure.”
Another way Davis has become central to Weber’s success is his spot in the lineup. As things on and off the court have sorted themselves out, Rahe has moved to a bigger lineup with Tim Fuller and Dima Zdor at center, Kozak moving from center to forward, and pushing Harding back to point guard.
That means, as much as health and foul trouble allows, Davis is back at his natural 3-guard spot. Before last week’s homestand against Montana State and Montana — nearly three months into the season — Davis had never played on the guard line at the same time as Harding. Davis played at 3-guard up until the moment Kupsas tore his ACL six minutes into Game 2 against San Diego, at which point Harding subbed in for Kupsas to make his season debut.
Davis at the 3-guard position didn’t fix everything immediately but on the court, Weber became more formidable offensively and defensively. That became apparent when WSU dialed in its matchups and held Montana to 42 points in the second half and overtime after giving up 43 in the first half.
It’s beginning to be what Davis and others might have expected when he made his decision to play at Weber State, though he isn’t worried about the detour.
“This season’s had its ups and downs. It’s just about how you react to your circumstances,” Davis said. “Donnie goes out, I move to the four, keep on going. I get injured, I play with an injury. Gotta keep going. Everything that happens is an obstacle you’ve got to get over.
“It doesn’t mean the season is going to be bad or good. It’s the fact that the toughest people make the best of what they get. So that’s all it is. I still love my decision to come here and I still feel like Weber’s amazing. I know we’re going to turn it around.”