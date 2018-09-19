OGDEN — Weber State football’s win over South Dakota was impressive, from start to finish, mostly because of its defensive domination.
There were obvious stars in the effort: Parker Preator’s jarring sack that led to Landon Stice returning a fumble for a touchdown; Stice later grabbing an interception; LeGrand Toia’s 13 tackles, 3.5 for loss and two sacks; and Jordan Preator’s eight tackles.
But one of the first things both Stice and head coach Jay Hill talked about postgame was the defensive line, including the interior linemen, controlling the game.
“The defensive line played great. They were getting pressure on when we weren’t even blitzing ... they forced almost all those turnovers because they were getting pressure on the quarterback,” Stice said Saturday.
Not just turnovers: WSU’s defense held the Coyotes to 28 yards on 32 carries. And against Cal Poly’s option — which features Joe Protheroe, who rushed for 228 yards a week later — the Wildcats allowed under 200 rushing yards despite 55 attempts.
Among the eight sacks against South Dakota, interior lineman Jayden Palauni had two as part of the effort that kept quarterback Austin Simmons scrambling for his life and disrupted any kind of rhythm the Coyotes might have desired.
“It’s a talented crew,” Hill said, adding that if you bottle up the run like that, “you get them into a bunch of third-and-longs and we can turn up the pass rush.”
The numbers aren’t huge for the interior linemen. Filipe Sitake and Jared Schiess each have eight tackles in three games. But that’s of little importance.
“We want to hold double teams so our linebackers can come free. We want to get to the quarterback and force hard throws to help our (defensive backs) out,” Sitake said.
“We always talk about just being down for the squad and down for the team ... Our love for each other is what’s been key for us,” he said.
Add in someone like defensive end Jonah Williams, a preseason All-American who’s garnering double teams more often than not (he still has 14 tackles), and guys like Stice, Toia and Adam Rodriguez get to show off their athleticism.
Stice averages more than eight tackles per game. Toia and Rodriguez each have 4.5 tackles for loss. It’s beginning to get difficult for opposing offenses to attack any part of the WSU defense.
“We really thrive on stopping the run and this game I think we proved that we can all pass rush and get to the quarterback,” Palauni said.
It’s not just the defensive line who’s up for supporting the team. Even in practice, WSU offensive players tip their cap to good defensive effort, Sitake said.
“Especially after we hold (the opponent) to a three-and-out or if it’s a sudden turnover and we have to go out there and stop them and we hold them to a field goal … whenever we do something good, every time we come off the offense is always right there complimenting us, thanking us for doing our job,” Sitake said.
Against FCS opponents, the Wildcats’ talent and Hill’s preparation and play-calling seem ready to take away what the opposing offense wants to do. But less than 1 yard per carry and eight sacks?
“I think that’s exactly what our defense can do,” Palauni said. “We can stop the run and get to the QB when we need to.”
