A back-and-forth game gave way to an increasingly embarrassing night for Weber State men's basketball, then developed into a heartbreaker late.
But in the end, a slower-than-slow second half put No. 3 Weber State in too large of a hole, and the Wildcats took an 80-75 loss to No. 6 Montana in the Big Sky Conference tournament quarterfinals late Thursday night in Boise, Idaho.
After a 34-34 first half, Montana scored the first bucket of the second frame and led the rest of the way. What doomed WSU in a regular-season loss in Missoula began again Thursday in Idaho Central Arena as the Wildcats could not stay in front of driving Griz players.
"It all came down to dribble penetration. We knew that when we played them last time at their place," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "We knew the speed of their guards was a little bit of an issue and our whole game plan was to keep them in front of us and guard the ball. When we did that, we had good possessions and when we didn’t, we didn’t. They got to the rim and got to the paint way too much on us."
Montana (15-12) finished with 46 points in the paint.
Meanwhile, Weber State (17-6) couldn't figure any way to score. KJ Cunningham hit a 3-pointer to make it 50-45 with 11:15 left and it took more than six minutes to find the next field goal. Montana guard Josh Vazquez followed a Robbie Beasley 3-pointer with a bucket of his own and it was 65-49 with 6:04 left.
Somehow, Weber State found new life.
Isiah Brown finally broke the Wildcats' field-goal drought with a jumper. Using a 1-3-1 trap and then extending it to a full-court press, Dillon Jones scored consecutive buckets, plus a free throw, to cut WSU's deficit to 69-59.
Beasley hit his fourth 3-pointer of the contest and, at 72-59 with only 2:49 left, it seemed to be the final dagger.
But Brown answered quickly with a 3-pointer. Montana made 1 of its next 3 shots at the free-throw line, and Zahir Porter followed with his only 3 of the game.
Kyle Owens scored for the Griz but missed a free throw. Seikou Sisoho Jawara then canned a 3-pointer and somehow, it was 75-70 with 1:49 left.
That's when things got weird.
Sisoho Jawara grabbed a steal near midcourt, one of 19 forced turnovers, and threw to Porter on the wing. Porter dribbled to the corner, put up a 3-pointer and fell as a Montana defender drew near his landing spot.
The rebound went out of bounds to Weber, but play was stopped as Porter was issued his second flop warning of the contest — resulting in one technical free throw awarded to Montana, which Vazquez made.
Despite that, Sisoho Jawara scored quickly on the ensuing inbound pass, making it 76-72.
After a stop, Brown missed consecutive 3-pointers but a second offensive rebound by Porter, flying out of bounds to save it, resulted in a 3-pointer for Sisoho Jawara. 76-75, with 17 seconds left.
Montana called a timeout after the make and, on the ensuing inbound, Weber State appeared to force the Griz into a five-second violation as called by two officials. The third official, however, awarded Montana coach Travis DeCuire a timeout preceding the violation.
WSU fouled on the inbound, Cam Parker made both of his free throws, and Sisoho Jawara was blocked on a stepback 3 by Mack Anderson. The ball got loose, went out of bounds with 8.9 seconds left and, after a lengthy review, remained Montana ball — and a wild final 5 minutes came to a close with the Griz celebrating an upset victory.
Questions about the calls at the end of the game were submitted by media in the post-game video press conference but were not presented to the players or coaches by the moderator.
Despite the late flurry, WSU shot 12 of 32 (37.5%) in the second half, and 5 of 17 (29.4%) from deep. Montana was 17 of 26 (65.4%) in the half.
Senior big man Cody Carlson led Weber State with 18 points, and Sisoho Jawara also scored 18 points. Jones added 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, and Brown scored 10 on a 2-of-9 shooting night.
Beasley led Montana with 23 points, with four timely 3-pointers. Anderson scored 16 points, and Parker added 10 points and five assists.
The first half was a duel between Carlson and Anderson; each scored 14 of their totals in the first frame, with Anderson scoring inside at will and Carlson scoring eight consecutive for WSU late in the half, including two 3-pointers.
Weber State's 17-5 regular season was the second-best mark of Rahe's 15-season tenure through 22 games, but the Wildcats again left a conference tournament with a bitter taste and a mound of frustration, with an all-too-familiar tournament loss to Montana added to the ledger.
"People underestimate how hard it is to bring nine new guys together, and we did it. We lost tonight, but the result tonight wasn’t what anybody expected to have," the freshman Jones said. "As a team, we came together as one. That’s hard to do as a team, especially with everything going on with COVID."
What's next for the Wildcats: determining which seniors want to run it back, and then where to plug in recruits to take a shot next season. That season is likely to be more normal — a full, balanced 20-game conference slate with fans inside arenas, and players doing more with their lives than practicing in a gym and staying in an apartment to avoid virus exposure that could result in canceled games.
Because COVID-19 delayed the start of the season by two weeks and was sure to disrupt most teams with canceled games, the NCAA long ago granted all players an extra season of eligibility, should they choose to use it.
With the caveat that the way the season ended has at least some potential to change things, indications are that Brown and senior guard Kham Davis will end their careers and depart for their next step. Senior big man Dontay Bassett, who battled illness and injury down the stretch of the season and only played four minutes Thursday, has decided to return next season. As of the end of the regular season, senior big men Carlson and Michal Kozak were still mulling their options.
Carlson said he wanted people to remember "our mentality and the way we all came together" when thinking about this season.
"It was kind of difficult playing with no fans, but it's not just about the fans, it's about us," Carlson said. "I think we were able to take advantage of what we had and unfortunately came up short tonight."