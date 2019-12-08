Weber State football awaited with seven other teams Saturday night to see where ESPN and the NCAA slotted the upcoming four quarterfinal games in the FCS Playoffs.
Late Saturday, the word came: Friday night would feature not just the typical one featured quarterfinal on ESPN2, but two: Northern Iowa at No. 2 James Madison at 5 p.m. MST, and No. 6 Montana at No. 3 Weber State at 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at No. 5 Montana State also kicks off Friday, Dec. 13, in a 6 p.m. kickoff streaming online on ESPN3.
The final quarterfinal game, Illinois State at No. 1 North Dakota State, airs at 10 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.
It's the third straight season Weber State (10-3) will play a Friday night quarterfinal game.
In other postseason news, Utah will play Texas in the Alamo Bowl at 5:30 p.m. MST Tuesday, Dec. 31, on ESPN.
BYU will play Hawaii in the Hawaii Bowl at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 24, on ESPN.
Utah State will play Kent State in the Frisco Bowl at 5:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, on ESPN2.