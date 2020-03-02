Former Weber State basketball star and Utah Jazz draft pick Joel Bolomboy secured his short-term basketball future Monday.
The 6-foot-9 forward reached terms on a two-year contract to remain with CSKA Moscow, Russia's top team and defending Euroleague champions, through the 2021-22 season, the club announced.
Bolomboy is in his second season with CSKA Moscow. He currently averages 5.7 points and 3.9 rebounds per game in an average of 17 minutes per night off the bench, helping his team to a 17-9 record in its current title defense.
"Continuing a career here is a blessing and an honor," Bolomboy said in a release from the team.
In Weber State's record book, Bolomboy is 10th in career points (1,484) while retaining the crown for first in career rebounds (1,312, also the Big Sky record) and blocks (179).
The Jazz drafted Bolomboy 52nd overall in 2016. He appeared in 12 games for the Jazz and six more for the Milwaukee Bucks over the next two seasons while also logging big minutes for their associated NBA G League teams before signing with CSKA Moscow in 2018.
Bolomboy was born in Ukraine and went to high school in Texas before signing with Weber State. He and his wife, Nicole, recently had a son together.
Former Big Sky MVP and Weber State star Davion Berry recently made his Euroleague debut with ASVEL Villeurbanne in France, where he signed in mid-February, scoring six points and dishing four assists in 20 minutes off the bench.