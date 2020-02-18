Former Weber State men's basketball star Davion Berry has signed to a new hoops home in Europe and it's a step up, at least for the rest of this season.
Berry signed to French team ASVEL Villeurbanne, the club announced Monday. The former Big Sky MVP moves to France from Russian club Enisey Krasnoyarsk after being fourth in the Russian VTB league at 18.1 points per game.
Berry's signing puts him on a team currently in EuroLeague competition, widely regarded as the world's best basketball league behind the NBA. He joins ASVEL for the final eight weeks of EuroLeague play, with an option for the 2020-21 season.
ASVEL is currently 15th in EuroLeague play with a 9-15 record. Berry joins fellow former WSU star Joel Bolomboy, in his second season with CSKA Moscow, in the EuroLeague.
Berry began his professional career playing for the Maine Red Claws and Toronto 905 in the NBA G League before spending time on teams in Greece, Germany, Italy and Russia.
Berry played in 68 games at Weber State, starting all of them, helping the Wildcats to a 30-7 record in 2012-13 before leading WSU to the NCAA Tournament as a senior in 2014. He won Big Sky MVP honors as a senior, averaging 19.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game.