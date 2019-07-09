OGDEN — Weber State men's basketball will hire a new assistant coach for the first time in four seasons while the women's team will add new faces to Velaida Harris' staff.
Seven-year men's staffer Garrett Lever has left Randy Rahe's coaching staff to pursue a business opportunity in his hometown of Phoenix, the school announced Tuesday.
Lever has been an assistant coach for the past five seasons after two as the director of basketball operations. He was key in the culture of player development Weber State has become known for.
"I’m really happy for Garrett and the great opportunity he has," Rahe said in a statement from the school. "We are going to miss him dearly. He did a fantastic job with us for seven years and has been a huge part of the success we’ve had. We are really grateful for all he did for our program. I know he’ll be extremely successful and we wish him nothing but the best."
The search to hire Lever's replacement is well under way and a new coach will be announced soon.
Associate head coach Eric Duft returns to WSU for his 14th season with Rahe. Assistant David Marek is set to return for his fourth season on the staff.
The WSU women's basketball team announced two new assistant coaches Tuesday to join Harris in her second season at the helm.
Anthony Turner joins the women's staff with more than 20 years of college coaching experience in the West. Most recently, Turner was an assistant coach at Utah Valley University for three seasons.
Turner began his career as a student assistant at Colorado, where he graduated in 2008, before working in assistant coaching jobs at San Diego State, UNLV, Oregon State, Boise State and New Mexico prior to UVU. He was a recruiting coordinator, defensive coach and post-player coach at UVU.
"He brings a tremendous amount of knowledge, experience and leadership to the table," Harris said in a statement. "His ability to recruit both talent and character will be huge for us ... Coach Turner is a giver, a teacher and a tremendous addition to my staff. His impact will be felt immediately."
Robert Yonce also joins the women's staff after one season at Division III Emory & Henry and four seasons at Southern Utah. His coaching career began as a practice player at Tennessee under the legend Pat Summitt, where he graduated in 2012.
"I have gotten to know Yonce over the past couple of years and what initially stood out to me was his engagement and authenticity," Harris said. "He has the desire to continually improve and grow as a coach. I wanted to add another young, hungry and energetic coach that would connect with our players."
Assistant coach Amy Donovan returns for her second year on Harris' staff. Darryl Brown has departed for an assistant coaching job at Cal State Northridge.