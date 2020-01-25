OGDEN — While Jerrick Harding played his usual scoring hero role, Cody John and Michal Kozak were worthy sidekicks.
But if Harding was Batman, and John and Kozak were Robin and Jim Gordon, then Kham Davis was Alfred Pennyworth — working in the background, cleaning up messes and inspiring his team.
Weber State needed all four of those characters while grinding out an 87-85 overtime victory over league-leading Montana on Saturday night at the Dee Events Center.
All five of WSU’s home conference games have been one-possession games, decided by a total of seven points. The win moves Weber to 2-3 in those contests.
Harding scored 32 points in the victory, and he’s averaging 29 points per game over his last four outings.
“It feels amazing to finally pull one out,” Harding said with a big smile. “We’ve had a lot of close ones this year and we finally finished a game, and against the No. 1 team in our conference. It feels very good.”
None of Harding’s buckets were bigger than a tough runner to tie the game 72-72 with eight seconds left in regulation, or his driving, spinning twirl-of-a-layup he scored to put Weber up 79-78 with 2:40 left in overtime.
But Davis, who finished with five points and seven rebounds, set up the victory in several ways for Weber State (7-13, 3-6).
The junior transfer from Pitt opened the second half with a pump-fake in the corner, a baseline drive and a dunk that sparked a 9-0 run, erasing a 43-36 halftime lead in the first three minutes of the half.
Then, with two minutes left in regulation, Weber trailed 71-64. After Kozak knocked down a 3 on a Davis assist, Davis then ripped down a physical rebound off a Pridgett miss, the latter of whom was otherwise stellar in his own right Saturday.
Davis flicked the ball to Harding going quickly the other way and, five seconds later, Harding returned the ball to Davis on the wing. He knocked down a 3-pointer to make it 71-70.
His final moment came late in overtime. Weber led 81-80 for more than 1 minute of game time and Montana looked poised to take the hearts from the Wildcats again after Kozak was called for an offensive foul with 35 seconds left.
After a Montana timeout, Pridgett worked the ball to the right wing and prepared for a handoff-like action to Kendal Manuel. But Davis deflected Pridgett’s pass and it clipped off Manuel’s hand and out of bounds with 25 seconds left.
All that for Davis while battling a knee that keeps slipping into slight dislocations after his original dislocation injury on Dec. 28.
“Kham is just huge. He’s an energy guy, he does all the little things,” Harding said. “That’s just a guy you need on your team. Even though he’s battling through this knee injury, I feel like he’s giving 100% every night out. So I’m proud of him, for sure.”
With the game clock under 30 seconds after the Davis deflection caused the turnover, Montana (11-9, 7-2) had to start fouling. Kozak, John and Harding each took 2-for-2 trips to the foul line from there to seal the win.
For the game, Weber State shot 24 of 28 from the line.
Davis spent much of the game guarding Manuel, who entered Saturday averaging 15.2 points per game but scored 10 against WSU on 5-of-17 shooting.
After Harding’s 32, John scored 19 points and Kozak added 18 points and 10 rebounds. WSU shot 9 of 18 from 3 and outrebounded the Griz 39-30. Each of WSU’s eight players to see the floor recorded at least three rebounds.
“I couldn’t be more proud of our team. That game right there was a gutsy, courageous game as you can play,” WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. “Everything this team has been through, having to play three games in six days, losing a tough game again the other night — for this team to bounce back ... and find away to make enough plays running on fumes, basically, showed these guys have a lot of character and a lot of toughness.
“They deserve to enjoy a win, to feel happy and feel good about themselves.”
Montana shot 35 of 70 for the game and 8 of 16 from 3, including Josh Vazquez, who entered the night 0 of 19 from deep in conference play before connecting on all four longballs he took Saturday. The Griz also committed only five turnovers but couldn’t overcome the free-throw disparity, going 7 of 11 at the line.
Two of UM’s four free-throw misses came in crunch time, including a 1-for-2 trip from Pridgett that was sandwiched between Davis’ 3-pointer and the Harding runner that tied it at 72-72.
Pridgett scored a career-high 33 points on 14-of-29 shooting. Timmy Falls added 16 points, scoring 14 in the first half and later fouling out with six minutes left in regulation.
The Griz scored 22 points in the paint in the first half for a 43-36 advantage. Weber toughened up after halftime — Harding said it was about playing with more energy — holding Montana to just 10 more paint points in the final 25 minutes.
Weber State moves on for a tough road trip to Southern Utah (11-7, 4-3) on Thursday and Northern Colorado (12-6, 5-2) on Saturday.
HARDING CROSSES 2,000
Harding became the third player in Weber State history to reach the 2,000 point mark with a 3-pointer early in the second half that ended his team’s 9-0 run for a 45-43 lead.
His outing moved him to 2,015 career points — five points from overtaking Bruce Collins for second place and 64 from passing Jeremy Senglin for first on the leaderboard.
Harding didn’t know he’d hit the milestone until told after the game.
“I can’t even process that right now,” he said. “It’s been a fast ride ... I feel like I was just here my freshman year, so to have 2,000 points is just crazy.”
ENERGIZED CROWD
A crowd of 6,034 fans, including a chunk of football players, recruits and coaches, saw the win.
“I wanted to really thank all the fans for showing up and supporting this team. They’ve been through a lot of adversity,” Rahe said. “We appreciate the fans continuing to come out and supporting our players.”