OGDEN — After Montana State slowed a torrid Jerrick Harding with a 1-3-1 zone in the second half, the Bobcats were about to put Weber State away after climbing back from 13 down Thursday night at the Dee Events Center.
But with 22 seconds left and MSU leading 60-58, Harald Frey, on a tough shooting night, hit solid iron on two free throws. Harding raced the ball down, not allowing MSU to set up its traps, and put in a tough bucket while being fouled.
He made his free throw, good for 31 points and a 61-60 Weber State lead with 15 seconds left.
At the other end, Frey penetrated hard and dished to Amin Adamu, who slipped behind Weber’s back line after it came up to challenge what looked like a sure Frey shot.
Adamu kissed his look softly off the glass and in with three seconds left. A Harding half-court heave was off and MSU escaped with a 62-61 win.
Weber has suffered three such losses at home in the conference schedule after a 77-75 defeat to Eastern Washington and a 65-64 loss to Northern Colorado.
“These kids deserve a better fate. There have been some tough ones. These kids are playing their hearts out, competing their tails off, trying to find ways to win games,” a solemn Randy Rahe said postgame. “We’ve had quite a few of these and it’s been tough. But I’m really proud of their effort. These guys keep fighting through adversity and getting better.
“Sometimes the basketball gods don’t quite look out for you, but you have no choice to come back tomorrow ... and get ready to go Saturday. That’s what these kids have done. They’ve been resilient.”
WSU also suffered a 69-68 loss to Murray State in November. The Racers are now 14-5 and 7-0 in the Ohio Valley Conference.
Harding ripped 10 straight points early to give Weber a 10-5 lead. WSU got comfortable looks in the first half, shooting 15 of 32, and led 35-28 at halftime.
WSU (6-13, 2-6 Big Sky) employed a lineup unlike any it had before this season. That came, in part, to the surprising availability of Kham Davis, battling a knee injury for nine points and nine rebounds in 34 minutes before again leaving with an injury in the final minute.
With 6-foot-10 MSU center Devin Kirby returning to the starting lineup for the first time in more than a month, Weber countered with Tim Fuller in the starting lineup and Dima Zdor for 10 minutes off the bench. That allowed Davis to play his natural 3-guard position for the first time since the season opener.
John, Harding and Davis on the guard line produced good looks offensively and, defensively, Weber was winning the rebound battle and keeping the Bobcats off the offensive glass.
The lead ballooned to 43-30 with 16 minutes left after Harding hit a 3 to give him 24 points and close an 8-0 spurt early in the second half.
The Bobcats (10-9, 4-4) came out of the timeout trapping at half court and stretching out a 1-3-1 zone that forced the ball out of Harding’s hands.
“We prepared for the zone, we knew it was coming. We had a few tough possessions but then we got some really good looks and they didn’t go in,” Rahe said. “I don’t know what else you can do, but we worked the ball, got it where we wanted it, got good looks and the shots just weren’t falling. That was tough.”
Frey, the senior who makes MSU’s offense go, struggled to a 5-of-19 shooting night, often seeing shots roll out despite creating good looks for himself.
But he answered the bell, hitting a 3 with 3:54 left to put Montana State up 55-53, its first lead since 1-0.
After Harding tied the game at the free-throw line, Frey hit a 3 with 1:05 remaining. That shot and two Jubrile Belo free throws put the visitors up five.
Kozak buried a contested 3 with 26 seconds left to make it 60-58, setting up the final sequence of Harding and Adamu trading buckets to bring the game to its conclusion.
Weber led for 35 minutes of the contest, shooting 9 of 29 from the field in the second half and going 7 of 29 from deep for the game.
After the output from Harding and Davis, Kozak and John each scored eight points. Fuller added nine rebounds and two blocks, and Zdor pitched in six rebounds and two blocks.
Frey finished with 19 to lead MSU. Belo added 17 points, with nine coming at the free-throw line. The Bobcats were on the right side of a foul disparity that was a 2-to-1 ratio for most of the contest, eventually going 17 of 23 from the free-throw line to Weber’s 6 of 12.
Weber prepares to turn around and face Montana on Saturday. The Griz are now 7-1 in Big Sky play after yet another close escape, beating Idaho State 77-74 on Thursday.