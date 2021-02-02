OGDEN — One of the biggest challenges facing teams FCS teams in 2021 is the prospect of playing a large number of games during the calendar year after the fall 2020 season was postponed to this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.
In terms of regular-season games, you're looking at between 17 and 19 games in 2021, depending on the conference. It's one reason why 25 or so teams have opted out of the spring season altogether. For the upper echelon of the subdivision with aims on deep playoff runs — like Weber State — the number of games goes as high as 26 in the year.
Injuries are inevitable in football. Between that and COVID-19 protocols, more than ever, depth may be the biggest factor in team success.
WSU head coach Jay Hill had plenty to say about depth when it comes to one position group: his ball carriers.
"I like our running back crew," Hill said Friday after preseason camp opened. "The running back crew is deep."
Some numbers illustrate the point.
First is junior Josh Davis, the former national freshman of the year who's on pace to become WSU's all-time leading rusher. In two seasons, he's totaled 2,498 yards and 20 touchdowns, with another 326 receiving yards and a score. He set a new single-game rushing record by totaling 328 yards against Northern Arizona in 2019.
Next is senior Kevin Smith Jr. who, with Davis, makes up Weber's top two backs, Hill said.
Smith missed 2018 with a knee injury and returned to rush for 670 yards and two touchdowns last season. But it's his 2017 sophomore season, and what he looks like now, that has Hill pumped up.
Smith ran for 562 yards and six touchdowns in 2017 while splitting time with Treshawn Garrett and Dave Jones in the backfield.
It wasn't all about the numbers: Smith's speed made him a home-run threat on every touch. He housed a 75-yard score in a 143-yard rushing effort at Portland State, and ran in an 81-yard touchdown pass in the playoff quarterfinals at James Madison.
"I’m hoping he’s back to that form that he looked like against James Madison three years ago when he looked like he was the best player on the field," Hill said. "When we played Cal that year, Kevin Smith looked like a big-time Pac-12 back. I think he’s the best he’s been in three years."
And that's not all.
In the same 2019 game against NAU where Davis rushed for 328 yards, freshman Kris Jackson added 111 yards and three scores on 22 carries. He rushed for 366 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2019.
"Kris Jackson, people kind of overlook sometimes because the other two are so good," Hill said.
But wait, there's more.
After once being verbally committed to Oregon, freshman back Dontae McMillan redshirted last season and has noticeably spent time in the weight room during the long layoff.
"Dontae McMillan is our fourth back and I’m telling you, he could start at most schools across the country and he’s going to play a lot this year," Hill said. "It will be by committee so we can keep them healthy through the hopeful 26 games this year.
"But you’ve got to feed your top dogs, so Kevin and Josh will get lots of carries and I think they complement each other very well."
Hill praised running backs coach Quinton Ganther and has confidence he will lead the group appropriately. Hill pointed to the time Utah State split carries between Michael Smith, Robert Turbin and Kerwynn Williams in 2012 — all three were later taken in the NFL Draft — as an example of how to run by committee even with elite talent.
"You might get one guy dinged up and we’re going to have to feed the other guy. But we want to keep them healthy and let them share the load most of the way," Hill said.
Those backs highlight a roster-wide push from Weber State to add depth however possible to absorb the demands of the coming year, despite loads of returning starters on both sides of the ball.
In the December early signing period, Hill added senior defensive back Josh Olave from Division II Azusa Pacific, and sophomore defensive back LJ Anderson, brother of Wildcat defensive back Maxwell Anderson, from the junior college ranks. Those two can play immediately this spring, and Olave can choose to play again in the fall.
Two junior safeties who were out last season join the group as well: Boise State transfer Desmond Williams, who tore his ACL in 2019 camp, and Mississippi Valley State transfer Jemaurri Bailey, who sat due to transfer rules.
Jordan Allen, a tight end transfer from Tennessee, should sign next week and will work out with the team before becoming eligible in the fall to bolster depth in that unit.
At offensive line, Weber State has added BYU transfer and sophomore Ethan Atagi, brother of offensive lineman Noah Atagi, with 2020 freshmen Anthony LaFrance, Hunter Scott and Braydin Shipp having spent up to nine months in the program.
In addition to players who have earned their stripes the past couple years, the defensive line adds Easton Payne (Bear River High) returned from a mission, junior college transfer Okiki Olorunfunmi, freshman Zhigy Falevai (from Rigby, Idaho) and freshman Brayden Wilson from Farmington High.
New linebacker additions include freshman Nuu Sellesin, who led Woods Cross High in sacks as a high school senior, plus Dixie State transfer and junior Simote Lokotui.
SIGNING DAY WEDNESDAY
National Signing Day, which opens the regular signing period for the 2021 class, is Wednesday and Weber State has a few notable verbal commitments who should sign, including the aforementioned Tennessee transfer Allen.
As recently as Friday, three-star quarterback Creyton Cooper of Lehi and explosive speedster Damon Bankston of Katy, Texas, tweeted their commitments to WSU. Offensive lineman Luke Sampson joins teammate Brennon Mangum from Corner Canyon as OL commits; Mangum signed early in December, Sampson tweeted his commitment on Jan. 24.
Cornerback and return man Jalon Rock of Arlington, Texas, is also verbally committed to the 2021 class.