OGDEN — Whichever way Idaho State tried to penetrate the paint — ball screens, hand-offs, give-and-go movements or one-on-one drives — it usually worked.
The determined Bengals finally ended their long, 12-game losing streak — against the team that started it — and held off every Weber State run on the way to a 78-70 victory Monday night at the Dee Events Center.
WSU limped to the close of its home schedule. Whether it was effort, dead legs, positioning, or a combination of all three, Weber seemed to have no answer as ISU won 50/50 balls and diced up the defense.
"We didn't play hard enough," junior wing Kham Davis said. "We didn't rebound collectively, we didn't get to loose balls. We were a step late to everything and they weren't. They came ready to play and to do those things, so they came out on top."
The Bengals (7-20, 4-14 Big Sky) got a pair of 3-pointers from Austin Smellie in a 9-0 run that put his team up 14-4 early and ISU didn't look back — leading for 38 minutes, 55 seconds after the game's lone tie at 2-2.
Weber State made a few pushes, its key run coming across halftime.
Jerrick Harding ended a streak of 15 consecutive missed 3-pointers by making three straight in the final 10 minutes of the first half to keep WSU afloat. Cody John then converted an old-fashioned three-point play before Harding scooped in a layup late in the half to make it 46-37.
The run continued out of halftime and it seemed for a moment as if WSU (11-18, 7-11) would seize control on its home floor, energizing each other and the crowd with a pair of big plays.
John again drove aggressively, scored with a foul and converted his three-point play at the line before Davis cut baseline and took a dish from Michal Kozak for a two-handed dunk.
Kham Davis with the slam and the Wildcats have cut the lead to 2!#PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #BigSkyMBB pic.twitter.com/rSSk8HD6Z7— WeberStateMBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) March 3, 2020
In total, the 12-0 run cut ISU's lead to 46-44 and, with 18:29 left, Bengals coach Ryan Looney quickly called timeout.
That break was enough to snuff out the run and Idaho State returned the favor. Malik Porter scored on a lob from Tarik Cool, then Cool scored at the rim and hit a 3-pointer before Porter scored inside again.
In less than 3 minutes, ISU built its lead back to 57-46 and the Wildcats couldn't play catch-up well enough to make a dent.
The final gasp came when Harding swished in a high-arcing teardrop to cut it to 72-64 with 4:15 left. Then, out of a timeout, KJ Cunningham dogged Cool into a turnover and grabbed a steal — but he was immediately knocked off balance by an incoming Bengal with no foul called.
Porter ended ISU's newfound possession with a rebound and putback, and the final 3:40 was elementary.
"That team's been struggling and they came in here and played terrific basketball, they were ready to play and had great energy. I respect that about them," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "We couldn't guard, we couldn't move our feet ... we tried to get a little bit of juice in that second half, we made a little bit of a push and then we just couldn't keep it going.
"This has been a team that shows up always ready to go and I think they were mentally ready to go. I didn't see anything from that," he continued. "But I was concerned we were running low on gas. Being banged up and stuff like that, it just kind of felt like it all caught up and it was a perfect storm tonight."
John scored a game-high 23 points and Harding added 18 on senior night for Weber State.
Fellow senior Brenden Morris checked in for the final 45 seconds, quickly missing a corner 3 that nearly got a friendly bounce. With the clock ticking down, Harding threw ahead to Morris for a dunk that narrowly beat the final horn, upheld after a replay review.
Brenden Morris with the slam in his final home game!#PurpleReign #WeAreWeber #BigSkyMBB @BMoDos3 pic.twitter.com/ix2e84RjHh— WeberStateMBB 🏀 (@WeberStateMBB) March 3, 2020
WSU freshman center Tim Fuller totaled 10 points, eight rebounds and four blocks in 19 minutes before fouling out late. Davis added 10 points.
Porter led ISU with 21 points. Cool added 15 points, Smellie 14 and Jared Stutzman 10.
Weber State finishes the regular season with road games at Idaho and Eastern Washington. Monday's loss ensures the Wildcats will open the Big Sky tournament on Wednesday, March 11, in the first round, with a seed between No. 7 and No. 9.