When reminded of the moment when school presidents decided to postpone Big Sky football from the fall into an uncertain future, Weber State's 5-1 season and first-round playoff exit come through in a particular light.
Athletes were given the opportunity to compete per the promises of their scholarship and recruitment, and the Wildcats gained important experience for the fall season despite the disappointment of opportunities lost in the spring.
"There were so many positives that came about that I’m glad we did it," Weber State head coach Jay Hill recently told the Standard-Examiner. "I think we got better in so many areas and were able to build critical depth that we needed, bad.
"The way it ended was disappointing. The last loss was not ideal, obviously. But it was to a very good team."
The bright times looked like a young signal-caller in Bronson Barron roping the football down the field, with Josh Davis, Dontae McMillan and Daniel Wright gaining chunks of yards on the ground and a defense with its usual disruptions of opponents.
The not-so-bright times brought untimely red-zone turnovers, miscues and missed kicks.
"There were times when we looked like one of the better teams in FCS football, and there were too many times we allowed teams to hang around with and we should have played better," Hill said. "We’ve got to do a better job of sustaining what we did well, for what we could have been."
Developing depth was a key to staging the spring season that would not have occurred in a practice setting. Positions up and down the roster dealt with bangs and pulls, resulting in more on the two-deep and beyond getting experience.
Other than that, Hill pointed to several bright spots: freshman Bronson Barron proved himself as a "legit" quarterback at the FCS level, despite playing through a broken wrist in the back half of the season; McMillan and Wright emerged as key playmakers; and offensive linemen stepped up (five of their top seven were not dressed for the playoff loss to Southern Illinois).
Hill said he was pleased with the offensive strides made from previous seasons in moving the football consistently — between the 20s, at least — and learning how to persist and win close games is something that carries into future seasons.
"We proved to ourself we can move the ball efficiently, run the ball efficiently, Bronson can put the ball where it need to be down the field. You can build on those things," Hill said. "We have to build on those things."
As for those red-zone struggles, growth isn't always as linear as some might expect from previous seasons with a new quarterback and a new offense.
Barron's five starts should go a long way toward success in the fall season, as will the experience of working together for new-to-now offensive coordinator Matt Hammer and the offensive unit.
"Those guys are only going to get better. And the continuity with the new offense is going to get better, and trying to get the ball in the playmakers’ hands — we still need to get Rashid more touches than he got this year, which we will. All those things will help us get better," Hill said.
So, too, will the additions of Tennessee tight end transfer Jordan Allen and UNLV receiver transfer Randal Grimes, who were not eligible to play in the spring season. Big-bodied back Kris Jackson did not play the season, either, except for two carries in the final game.
Junior receiver Devon Cooley was conspicuously absent. He led the team in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns in 2019 (59 for 733 yards, five TDs), then was suspended for the spring opener and caught all of one pass for the season.
Hill declined to comment about Cooley's situation, except to say his re-emergence would be another boost to solve offensive inconsistencies.
"We need him back, and we need him to step up and be the player we need him to be for us," Hill said.
WHAT'S NEXT
From the season-ending loss on April 24, Hill said players would have at least a full month off to May 24 before activities resume. Teams can work out for eight weeks during the summer, and where those eight weeks fall is up to coaches.
Fall camp is scheduled to start Aug. 4 ahead of a Sept. 2 opener at Utah. Hill said fall camp will start on time despite playing in the spring, but he and his assistants will monitor players and implement changes to practice structure depending on their needs. And, the NCAA recently shortened how many days coaches can go full-contact in fall camp.
Then there's the matter of seniors. Athletes who competed in any sport in the 2020-21 school year did not use eligibility to do so; because seasons were changed, sometimes drastically like football, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, seniors can return for another season.
Hill said he expects most of his seniors will return, though indications are offensive lineman Hyrum Tapusoa and linebacker Noah Vaea have career opportunities that may see them move on.
Some are all-in, others are more on the fence, but "I envision those guys playing," Hill said.
That would seem to include players like David Ames, Sherwin Lavaka, Conner Mortensen, Jayden Palauni, Rashid Shaheed, Preston Smith, BJ Taufalele, and possibly long-tenured linemen in Ben Bos, Ty Whitworth and Jared Schiess.
It could also include fullback Clay Moss, who had some NFL Draft buzz around him after the 2019 season. Moss was banged up and played sparingly in the spring.
Then there's the schedule. A full 11-game slate is on the books, starting with road games at Utah and Dixie State before a home opener Sept. 18 against national FCS power James Madison.
"This is an awesome home schedule, a good schedule overall, and we’ve got a good football team. So this is exciting," Hill said. "We’re expecting full fans by fall and, that opening game against James Madison, that that place is packed."
Overall, Hill took the usual big-picture view that has led him to become the most successful coach in program history.
Disappointed in the early exit, and expect to win the Big Sky next season? Yes. Happy with progress and the players who grinded through uncertain times to play the season? Indeed. Content and satisfied with where his program sits? No.
"We were just undefeated Big Sky champs, so it should help us. We should be confident about what we’re doing. Only one team that goes to the playoffs gets to finish with a win, so you can’t let that loss take away from the other stuff we accomplished," he said.
"Now, we want to take it that next step and I have always wanted to. I don’t think we’re that far off of being one of those elite, national contender teams."