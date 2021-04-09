'I'm here to do my part': Utah Valley transfer JJ Overton commits to Weber State basketball

Weber State men's basketball is getting a punch of scoring and experience on its guard line, its second such addition this week.
Former Utah Valley wing player JJ Overton has committed to finish his career at Weber State, he confirmed Friday to the Standard-Examiner, and will play the 2021-22 season as a graduate transfer.
"I’m here to do my part and be part of that winning culture," Overton said.
The 6-foot-6 Overton played two seasons at Utah Valley, moving into the starting lineup as a senior to average 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 steals in 30.6 minutes per game in 19 contests. He was named an all-WAC second-team player and shot 50.7% from the field.
Overton joins a WSU guard line that returns sophomore Big Sky second-team player Seikou Sisoho Jawara, who should start at point guard, junior wing player Zahir Porter, and also added four-year starter and Marquette combo guard Koby McEwen on Wednesday.
Overton is adept at slashing and scoring, and became known this season for pulling off high-flying dunks. His previous connections to WSU assistant coach Eric Daniels, and the right academic fit, put Weber State at the top of his list when his name was added to the transfer portal 18 days ago.
Daniels recruited Overton to Utah Valley twice. Overton, a native of San Diego, went to Saddleback Junior College out of high school where he was twice named to first team all-conference honors, then committed to UVU. That offseason, head coach Mark Pope and two assistants left for BYU and Daniels signed on to Weber's staff.
Daniels was the first coach to contact Overton once he was listed in the transfer portal last month.
"It kind of brought back that feeling like yeah, that’s my guy. We’ve been close and it was just a perfect fit," Overton said.
Overton didn't enter the offseason planning to transfer away from UVU, but he also needed a bridge to complete his bachelor's in psychology and begin a master's program with the extra season of athletic eligibility afforded to every player due to the COVID-19 pandemic — and UVU didn't have it. He plans to study a master's of criminal justice at Weber State.
"Weber had my master’s program, they had everything I needed, outside basketball and including basketball, with their record, coach (Randy) Rahe and the type of style he plays, it just kind of worked out perfect," he said.
His final choice came down to WSU, Fresno State and Portland, Overton said, adding he heard from nearly a dozen other schools in California.
Overton says his jump to all-conference status last season came because he was fully accustomed to the speed of the game and better found his role for a team that finished a half-game behind Grand Canyon for first place in the WAC standings. He felt like he got his shot to prove what he was capable of with the Wolverines, but also wondered if he couldn't have had more opportunities to make a bigger impact.
"I just wanted to pick somewhere that would let me do that, just get out my full potential in playing basketball. Whatever the case may be, they’ll trust me to go out and make plays," Overton said. "I feel like there’s still potential I can display out there."
He says he wants to keep improving the things that make him good — his driving ability, his pull-up jumper game, his defense — while banking on improving his 22.7% clip from the 3-point line, which would make him an even tougher guard.
"It’s all about getting better ... coach says they want to do skill work and help guys improve their game, and I believe it. The proof is in the pudding, so they have my full faith and everything," he said.
Daniels brought back a familiarity for Overton, but having scrimmaged and played against Weber State last season, he has an on-the-court feel for what Weber State is about.
The Wildcats bounced back for a 17-6 season and were a half-game from winning the Big Sky before an early, disappointing exit in the conference tournament. Overton and McEwen combine to boost a WSU guard line that brings back good players, combining with the planned return of the team's entire front-court rotation.
Overton already sees himself as a part of it.
"I’m just excited to get out there and meet my teammates and continue what they started, and let’s win," Overton said. "I’m already locked in to whatever coach wants, whatever he needs, whatever the team needs. I can already see myself in purple, I’m ready to rock and roll."