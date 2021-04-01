Former Weber State men's basketball guards Isiah Brown and Cody John will play on the Big Sky/Big West team at this year's 3X3U National Championship, a three-on-three basketball tournament staged with college players who recently ended their college eligibility.
This year's event is in Indianapolis, with pool play games on Friday and Saturday, and a knockout bracket Sunday. Each team plays seven pool play games. Teams that win pool play and playoff games earn $1,000 per win, and the event champion wins $50,000.
Brown and John will be joined on the team by former Hawaii forward Casdon Jardine. The team's fourth player was not publicly announced as of Thursday afternoon.
Games are played to 21 by ones and twos, or won by whoever is ahead after 10 minutes.
The Big Sky/Big West team will play four times on Friday (times mountain daylight): 10:10 a.m. against the Ivy League/Patriot League squad, 11:50 a.m. against the MEAC/SWAC team, 1:30 p.m. against the America East/MAAC team, and 2:50 p.m. against the American/Conference USA team.
Saturday, their team plays at 6:30 a.m. against the Big East/Atlantic 10, 8:50 a.m. against the Horizon League/Missouri Valley, and 9:50 a.m. against the Big 12/Southland team.
Former WSU players Ryan Richardson and Brekkott Chapman have participated in previous 3X3U events. Jerrick Harding was selected last year before the 2020 event was canceled.
Games stream live on Twitter at the event's page, @3X3UHoops, with semifinals and the final Sunday on ESPN2.