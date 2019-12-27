OGDEN — Weber State's men's basketball season has had somewhat of a dour feel through nonconference play.
The 4-7 Wildcats claimed just one victory over a Division I opponent, a 72-67 win at Utah Valley in which WSU dominated the second half.
Preseason Big Sky MVP Jerrick Harding was unavailable during the fall until the night before Weber hosted San Diego in the game's second season — the same game when Donatas Kupsas, newly decided as the team's starting forward, tore his ACL. And injury recovery and a return to form for transfer and sophomore forward Bouki Diakite has been slow-moving.
Head coach Randy Rahe inserted junior transfer guard Kham Davis at forward and hit the reset button.
"Our improvement got stunted because, when we had injuries and had to move guys to different positions, we basically had to abort everything we did all summer and all fall offensively and change it at the last minute," Rahe said. "When you’re just trying to figure out how to get the new stuff in, I don’t think we made a lot of improvement for a while because guys were uncomfortable for a while. But now, for the last couple weeks, we’ve had guys in their positions and we’ve got a better feel for our system now."
And, there's the schedule.
"We knew going in it was going to be hard to get results. I’ve said this a hundred times but it’s the hardest schedule we’ve played since I’ve been here," Rahe said. "We wanted to get the best results we could but we just needed to stay with the process, improving."
While avid sports fans become accustomed to coach-speak, and WSU fans are unfamiliar with the likes of Wright State and Northeastern, the numbers support Rahe's evaluation.
Weber State played the 36th toughest nonconference schedule in the country, according to Ken Pomeroy's formula, when evaluating their eight Division I opponents. It's technically the fourth-toughest nonconference schedule in Rahe's 14 seasons, though negligibly so: the three others were 28th, 29th and 30th nationally.
Of WSU's three opponents at the Gulf Coast Showcase, Wright State and Murray State both rate better than any Big Sky team, according to Pomeroy's numbers. Weber lost to Murray State 69-68 after a questionable foul gave the Racers go-ahead free throws with 15 seconds left and two WSU looks in the paint couldn't find the net at the buzzer.
And that's to stay nothing of in-state, top-50 foes in BYU and Utah State.
Only Montana had a tougher nonconference schedule in the Big Sky, ranked 18th with road games at three top-50 opponents; WSU and Montana held, by some distance, the league's toughest schedules. Aside from Montana's loss to NAIA foe Montana Tech, that's a big reason why the Griz and Wildcats are tied with lowly Idaho in holding 4-7 records at the bottom of the conference.
Elsewhere, though, the Big Sky is as good from top to bottom as it's been in the last 10 seasons. Sacramento State, Northern Colorado, Eastern Washington and Southern Utah all tallied seven wins.
Across the Big Sky, teams totaled a 61-55 record, its second-most nonconference wins and best winning percentage (.526) since the 2005-06 season.
That takes us to conference play, which brings Eastern Washington to the Dee Events Center for a 2 p.m. tipoff Saturday.
"It’s 0-0 now. I feel like we were tested a lot in the preseason. We had some ups and downs but, overall, we got better as a team," Harding said.
Coaches picked the Eagles to win the conference and they've looked the part so far. EWU plays a blistering pace and can score in bunches.
"It’s definitely a big test. They’re the best scoring team in the Big Sky ... that will be a test to our defense and rebounding, that’s how we have to win that game."
When including non-Division I opponents, Eastern Washington leads the NCAA at 89.5 points per game, but that includes a 146-89 win over a team called Multnomah. Pomeroy's numbers, which only evaluate games against Division I opponents, peg the Eagles as a top-100 offensive team in efficiency.
EWU's starting lineup appears to be the best in the Big Sky, led in scoring by Jacob Davison (18 points per game), Kim Aiken Jr. (16.1) and Mason Peatling (15.0).
Weber State follows Saturday's opener with a Monday home game against Idaho, a bottom-20 team that lost both its exhibition games to non-DI opponents and is led in scoring by Trevon Allen at 18.6 points per game.
Conference play brings a new start for everyone, but Weber State hopes it's especially revelatory of the team the Wildcats think they can become but haven't been yet.
"The whole thing is whatever you did before doesn’t matter. I always tell the guys this is the most fun. Conference play is fun, it’s challenging. We’ve got to play 20 games, so it’s a marathon. There are going to be ebbs and flows," Rahe said. "The intensity of the games go up, the urgency, the competitiveness — all that stuff has to kick up a notch because everybody’s going to be a little more excited to get going. I love that challenge."
Harding says it's time to take the next step.
"It’s all about moving forward. We’ve got to learn from those losses and figure out how to get better," he said. "This first game will be a big test for us ... but everybody’s going to hit their grooves and we’re putting everything together. I’m excited and confident about our conference and how we’ll do."