The most successful coach in Weber State football history agreed to a new contract to stay in Ogden a bit longer than previously agreed upon.
Jay Hill is now under contract to coach WSU football through the 2025 season, the university announced Thursday.
Hill began a new five-year contract beginning Thursday. It was agreed upon in April 2020, according to the contract obtained by the Standard-Examiner via an open records request.
“I am super excited about the direction of our program, what we have accomplished and where we are heading,” Hill said in a statement. “Weber State is a very special place to me and I couldn’t be happier with the way our administration has backed me in building a championship program.”
The spring season starting Feb. 27 will be his seventh as head coach. The new deal represents Hill's third contract extension since his hire in December 2013. Coaching through the new contract would take Hill through his 12th season as head coach.
WSU is 47-30 in his tenure, including a 34-14 mark in the Big Sky. In the last three seasons, the Wildcats are 21-3 in Big Sky games, and the team reached the FCS semifinals for the first time in 2019.
WSU is 23-3 at home in Hill's last four seasons.
“Jay has done an incredible job in building our football program into what it is today,” said WSU athletic director Tim Crompton in a statement. “I echo his sentiments on the support from the WSU administration. Jay has proven himself as an elite coach and we are thrilled to have him sign this extension to continue to build on what he has accomplished.”
Hill's previous deal was signed in December 2017 and had him under contract through the 2023 season; the new deal extends his future years under contract by two seasons.
The details of the new contract show a modest raise of base salary and annual bonus from $275,000 annually, as previously reported by the Standard-Examiner, to $291,475.
The buyout if Hill were to leave remains $100,000. As is standard, the contract details performance-based bonuses to be paid to Hill and the coaching staff for on-field and academic performance, and how much WSU would owe Hill if it were to fire him without cause before the end of the contract.