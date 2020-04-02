OGDEN — With weight and training rooms closed down and classes taking place online, Jay Hill is doing his best to help Weber State football players stay in shape, stay connected and succeed in the classroom.
The coronavirus pandemic has shuttered most sports operations around the world. With Utah and now Weber County issuing stay-at-home directives to help flatten the spread of the virus, Hill worries about the mental effects of isolation many can experience taking a toll on his players.
"It worries me, psychologically. Sitting around with idle time is not good for the soul," Hill told the Standard-Examiner. "We have coaches trying to do some things to keep them engaged with each other and be interactive, but it concerns me a little bit."
Assistant coaches hold a weekly video conference with their position groups with additional calls and texts through the week, Hill said, and academic advisers are in touch regularly.
Strength coach Derek Rosinski has evaluated what kinds of training equipment is available to each player and has provided tailored, individual workout plans based on that availability. Hill said at the least, all players have been given a "body weight" program to use.
"I sent a text message and told every guy to find a 25-pound rock and do some things with that," Hill said. "We’re trying to do whatever is available to us and take advantage of that."
Stoppages affect college football teams similarly, with some exceptions. Weber State completed two days of spring practice before suspensions were put in place. According to a survey of Big Sky teams by The Missoulian's Frank Gogola, WSU was one of four schools to complete between two and six practices.
UC Davis completed spring camp and Portland State completed all sessions except the capper of a spring game. The remaining seven schools had not started spring camp.
Hill says there are at least discussions about leveling the playing field, if possible.
"I heard the NCAA is going to try and do something this summer to try to equal that out for those who had less spring practices than others, at least give them some kind of access to a ball in the summer," he said. "Whether that happens or not, we don’t know. But there may be some kind of equalization as far as that goes, but it’s just a proposal that’s out there.
"Being a veteran team should help us that we’ve had some players play a lot of football for us, but we’ve got a lot of young guys we’ve got to get rolling."
One element unique to teams in Utah is a possible influx of missionaries returning from service earlier than expected. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has called home missionaries early who were serving internationally and it remains unclear if any will return to service. Doing so would include a period of waiting, som any may choose not to return.
According to a report from the Deseret News, BYU has 37 players who were serving internationally. Hill says he's had a few players return home and contact him but that crunch shouldn't be as severe at Weber.
"I don’t know how to gauge that just yet, but we have not had a ton come home. This is actually one of the years we didn’t have a lot of missionaries out so it’s not affected us as much as maybe some other teams," he said.
On signing day in February, WSU announced three returning missionaries slated to return as scheduled and join the team as part of the 2020 class: quarterback Bronson Barron, linebacker Jacob Bosco and receiver Colby Samuels.
Recruiting is the same for everyone: a "dead period" extended to May 31 means only phone calls or video chats with recruits, with all in-person elements prohibited.
"Right now is always a mellow time for football. We wouldn’t be out on the road at this point. So we do everything over video and get on the same page as a staff, we can still do that. That’s not affected us yet," Hill said. "But give it three more weeks and it will start breaking into our calendar that we’re used to. You can only do what you can do ... you just roll with it and adjust."