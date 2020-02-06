OGDEN — For decades to come, Jerrick Harding has secured a spot high in the Weber State men's basketball record book.
And for the foreseeable future, that spot is No. 1, and Harding did it by catching fire in the first half Thursday against Sacramento State.
Needing 24 points to become WSU's scoring king, Harding buried a 3-pointer to hit 23 points just 16 minutes into the game.
Then, with the first-half clock winding down and Weber playing for the final shot, Harding took a ball screen from Kham Davis, muscled through the lane and, fittingly, tossed up twisting jumper that found nothing but net.
The senior guard reached 2,080 career points, passing Jeremy Senglin (2,078 points, 2013-17) to become Weber State's all-time career scoring leader with 25 first-half points. He shot 10 of 14 from the field and 4 of 7 from 3.
"It’s big to be mentioned with those names," Harding told the Standard-Examiner before the game. "The guys I’ve been passing, it’s crazy. Honestly, I never would’ve thought that would happen in my four years here at Weber State. It’s a blessing, for sure."
Harding began his senior campaign at the No. 5 spot and three points behind Jimmy DeGraffenried (1,624 points, 1991-96) and recently passed Damian Lillard (1,934, 2008-12) and Bruce Collins (2,019, 1976-80) to set up Thursday's history.
It's a legacy Harding knows is special and couldn't have imagined as a freshman in 2016, when he collected a few minutes here and there before working into the rotation.
"I see a lot of guys who transfer to different schools and they don’t really get to build that legacy at one school. I always felt like I wanted to be loyal to Weber State and things like that just come when you stay loyal," Harding said. "It’s big, for sure."
Harding broke out as a freshman in a historic road win at Utah State in 2016, hitting three 3s and and scoring 14 points in 19 minutes. By the time that season ended, he had scored double-digit points in seven straight games.
"It was a lot of hard work and all I worried about my freshman year is just getting minutes," he said. "It’s everybody’s dream to be the star, the big-time player at their school but it’s just all about hard work. I never could have envisioned it."
In the regular-season finale of his sophomore season, Harding grabbed his first No. 1 spot in WSU's record books by setting a new single-game scoring record: 46 points in a road win at Montana State.
That's one of 12 games where the native of Wichita, Kansas, scored 30 or more in his career after he crossed 30 points Thursday.
After averaging 9.3 points per game as a freshman, Harding has averaged between 21 and 22 points per game over the last three seasons.
Harding will also finish his career with top-10 career marks — possibly top-five in some — in 3-pointers, scoring average, free-throw percentage, steals and games played, with top-10 marks in field-goal percentage and 3-point percentage a possibility.
He entered Thursday averaging 21.7 points per game this season, which leads the Big Sky and is 10th nationally, despite battling a preseason foot injury, a severe ankle sprain and shin splints.
"It’s all about resilience. You go throughout a season, you’re going to be banged up sometimes. It is what it is, you’re going to have to grind it out," Harding said. "My teammates, they just give me confidence. They know what I can do. If I’m on the court and having a bad shooting night or whatever, they just try to uplift my spirit. I thank my teammates for that over the last four years."
