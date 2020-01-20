Weber State and Portland State traded runs in the first half but, after halftime, the defensive dams broke for the Wildcats and the Vikings took control.
Cody John scored a career-high 29 points, Jerrick Harding added 24 and passed Damian Lillard for third place on WSU's all-time scoring list, but Portland State raced to a 92-76 victory Monday night in Portland.
Portland State (10-10, 4-4 Big Sky) sprinted to 24 points in the game's opening eight minutes, starting 13 of 21 from the field including a near-perfect 4-of-5 start from the 3-point line. But Weber State (6-12, 2-5) sured up from there and appeared to set up a fourth straight barn burner between the teams in Portland.
But the Vikings opened the second half on another tear — this time, it wasn't because of hot outside shooting. PSU diced the paint for easy looks and, when misses came, cleaned them up and scored anyway. PSU grabbed 13 of its 20 offensive rebounds on the way to 50 points in the second half.
After a John 3 made it 57-51, Portland State used five offensive rebounds over three possessions to burst to a 65-52 lead with 11:33 left.
"We got them stopped and just couldn't secure the rebound. They got them, and it's hard to do that on their court," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "When you do that against a good team, you'll have a hard time winning the game.
In the end, Portland State was 37 of 76 (48.7%) from the field while Weber State was 30 of 60 (50%), a difference of 16 attempts.
"You can't give this team that many more opportunities and expect to be successful," Rahe said.
Try as they might, the Wildcats couldn't make much headway from there. Portland State punctuated the second half deluge when Holland Woods threw an alley-oop from half court to Markus Golder, who dunked it home for a 77-60 lead with 6:58 left.
It was one of nine assists for Woods, who added 12 points in the win. Alonzo Walker led PSU with 23 points on 11-of-17 shooting — all 2s — and Sal Nuhu totaled 14 points and 15 rebounds. Lamar Hamrick added 15 points for the home team.
John finished a three-point play to close a 14-6 run and make it 83-74 with 2:42 left but it wasn't enough to make it a game.
Michal Kozak added seven points to the John and Harding efforts. He and KJ Cunningham each had three assists, and Cunningham led the Wildcats with six rebounds.
Harding (1,952 points) passed Lillard (1,934) for third on WSU's all-time scoring list with a 3-pointer that came during a 13-0 run for Weber State, a rally that turned a 34-23 deficit into a 36-34 lead before PSU went into halftime with a 42-38 lead.
WSU returns home for the first time in two weeks by hosting Montana State on Thursday and Montana on Saturday.