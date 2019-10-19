OGDEN — A pair of turnovers from Weber State and a few big Northern Arizona pass plays had the No. 4 Wildcats trailing 21-14 at halftime Saturday at Stewart Stadium.
But Weber's run game had other ideas. Specifically, Josh Davis.
Davis rushed 34 times for 328 yards and four touchdowns, breaking Weber State's single-game rushing record, and the Wildcats romped after halftime to a 51-28 win.
Davis' mark is the fifth-most rushing yards in Big Sky history and the most by any FCS player in the country this season.
Kris Jackson added 111 rushing yards on 22 carries, including three touchdowns, as the Wildcats rushed for 443 yards as a team (third most in school history) and racked up 612 total yards of offense.