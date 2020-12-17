Pandemic basketball brings another unusual twist for Weber State men's hoops this weekend: playing two conference games after only three nonconference contests.
To ensure as many scheduled games as possible, the Big Sky Conference decided to keep a 20-game conference schedule after briefly switching to 16 for this season. Because the NCAA changed the season start date from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25, each Big Sky team got an earlier December series to get all 20 games in; typically, conference play has started after Christmas.
Another pandemic change: instead of travel-partner, home-and-home scheduling (say, hitting Montana and Montana State on the same road trip and having them return the trip later), Big Sky teams play the same opponent twice at the same location. By doing this, and scheduling the second game in the afternoon, it cuts one hotel night and one bus ride out of every road trip, allowing cash-strapped universities to save money.
Weber State drew Portland State for its first conference series, originally scheduled Dec. 3 and 5 but moved to this weekend — Friday and Sunday, Dec. 18 and 20 — after PSU was held out of full team practices by Oregon's governor until deep into November.
"It’s odd playing conference games after only three games. But they’re in the same boat, so it is what it is," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "We’re just glad we’re playing. So we’re going to get prepared, understand what we’re dealing with and get ready to play."
EARLY TEST
Weber's early conference series matches the Wildcats against the most unique team in the Big Sky. Portland State employs a full-court press for all 40 minutes and hammers the offensive glass like every possession is the final one. Head coach Barret Peery heavily recruits Division I and junior college transfers, focusing on long, explosive athletes who can cause the most disruption in his system.
That includes an aggressive halfcourt defense that switches all screens and denies easy passing lanes.
"You almost have to scrap how you want to play and it turns into a glorified pickup game," Rahe said. "You can’t just pop it around and run your actions. So it’s always a different game that way. You have to make good plays. So we’ll put in some other simple actions to get us going and then you have to make good plays out of them."
Rahe said Sunday's loss at Boise State helped his team prepare to open conference play. The Broncos start 6-foot-9 Derrick Alston at shooting guard and are the 18th tallest team in Division I, according to Ken Pomeroy. PSU rosters three 6-foot-10 transfers and 6-foot-7 grad transfer John Hall.
Adding a game against Boise State after a home tilt with Utah State was canceled became important for WSU, which had played only games against Division II opponents before the trip to Boise.
"It’s similar athleticism that we’ll see at Portland State, so being able to see that size, that athleticism and that talent was good for us. We had to try to execute against that, the speed of the game got kicked up. So it did really help us as far as going into this weekend," Rahe said.
Simply put, PSU tries to overwhelm you with pressure and get you out of sorts.
"What I tell our guys before we play Portland State is that you have an incredibly short memory because there are going to be some screwy things that will happen," Rahe said. "If you’re worried about the last play that happened, good or bad, you’re not going to be able to keep up with the game, because it’s a high-energy, high-octane game. If you make a mistake, forget about it, we’ve gotta move on."
STATS & LEADERS
Portland State is 1-2 with road losses to Portland (86-73) and Washington State (69-60), and a home win over NAIA foe Northwest (Washington).
PSU has 11 players that average at least 12 minutes per game; the Vikings typically use most of their bench to employ their style.
James Scott, a senior transfer from Temple, leads that group in scoring at 11.3 points per game. Amari McCray, a 6-foot-10 senior transfer from Pacific, is averaging 9.7 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. Freshman Paris Dawson also scores 9.7 points per game, 6-foot-10 senior and Arizona State transfer Khalid Thomas adds 8.7, and former Utah guard Charles Jones adds 8.3.
PSU is shooting poorly from the field — 37.2% overall and just 22.2% from 3 — but, as the Vikings do, have rebounded 54 of their 130 misses.
HOW TO WATCH
Friday's game tips a 8 p.m. MDT and Sunday's game is at 1 p.m.
Both games can be viewed on Pluto TV channel 1051, available on streaming devices by downloading the Pluto TV app, or by watching online at pluto.tv.
Weber State's radio broadcast, with Steve Klauke on the call, airs locally on 103.1 FM and online at 1031thewave.com.