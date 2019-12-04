OGDEN — When Weber State and Kennesaw State kick off at 1 p.m. Saturday at Stewart Stadium for the second round of the FCS Playoffs, it will be the first meeting between the two schools.
That's largely because not only are the Owls from Georgia, they've only played football for five seasons. While some universities make the suspect decision of adding football and its enormous costs, it's paying off for Kennesaw State.
After launching the program in 2015, the Owls have made consecutive trips to the playoff quarterfinals and have finished with rankings of No. 8 and No. 5 in those seasons.
Fifth Third Bank Stadium, built in 2010 on the KSU campus, is a multi-purpose facility with a capacity of 8,300. The first football game in program history drew 9,506 fans in 2015. The Owls drew just less than 6,000 fans per game this season, including a near-sellout of 8,258 in their conference home opener.
Head coach Brian Bohannon is the only coach to lead the program, which is 48-14 in five seasons. While KSU does play its share of non-Division I teams, it has gone 30-4 against FCS opponents in the last three seasons and is 15-1 in Big South Conference play.
"What they’ve accomplished already in such an early history is amazing," Weber State head coach Jay Hill said. "Their success is outstanding. To get there as such a young program is big ... they’ve earned a lot in a short time and they do it with great coaching and good players. They’re a heck of a program already."
Bohannon is a Paul Johnson triple-option disciple, having been an assistant for the now-retired head coach in stops at Georgia Southern, Navy and Georgia Tech before his hire at KSU in 2013. His deep ties to the state have paid off for Kennesaw State.
"I haven’t crossed paths with him but he’s got my total respect because what he’s done there is amazing," Hill said.
Bohannon returned the sentiment in his press conference Wednesday.
"They’re just solid all-around. Tough, hard-nosed," Bohannon said about Weber State. "Their culture, you can tell, watching them and collectively getting information, is really good. The head coach has done a really good job of establishing that and they’re a really good football team. It’s going to be a challenge for us."
GO WEST
Due to its relative proximity to a chunk of FCS teams and its short program history, this week's trip to Ogden will only be the third time Kennesaw State has crossed the Mississippi River to play a football game and the first time in two calendar years. In 2017, the Owls outslugged Montana State 16-14 in Bozeman, Montana, and later traveled to Texas in a quarterfinal playoff loss to Sam Houston State.