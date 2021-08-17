The fourth Weber State Basketball Alumni Classic arrives Friday and, with the finalization of this version's rosters, Damian Lillard has confirmed plans to play in the game portion of the evening.
Lillard, who has hosted the game every other year since 2015, first participated in the game portion in 2019, during which he dazzled the crowd of a few thousand with his signature long-ball prowess.
Lillard comes to Ogden fresh off becoming the first former Weber State athlete to win a gold medal at any Olympics. He and other players will be available for a pre-event autograph session from 5-6 p.m. in the north concourse of the Dee Events Center, the school said in a news release Tuesday.
On-the-court activities begin at 6:30 p.m. with a shooting stars competition and a 3-point shootout, and the game begins after those.
Tickets are $7 general admission and are available at the Dee Events Center ticket office or online at weberstatetickets.com.
Current head coach Randy Rahe will coach Lillard and the Purple team and former WSU head coach Joe Cravens will coach the White team.
Below are the rosters for each team, as announced by the school.
PURPLE TEAM: Damian Lillard (2008-12), Nic Sparrow (1997-2004), Nick Covington (2005-06), Jamaal Jenkins (2002-05), Pat Danley (2000-04), Lindsey Hughey (2009-11), Josh Noble (2009-10), Ryan Cuff (1995-97), Chris Woods (1998-2002), Darin Mahoney (2008-12), Kellen McCoy (2007-09), Doug Eliertson (1981-83), Justin Nielsen (1994-96), Lance Allred (2003-05), Marlon Carter (2001-03).
WHITE TEAM: Eddie Gill (1998-2000), Dan Henry (2005-07), Kyle Bullinger (2008-12), Shawn Moore (1998-2000), Mike Sivulich (1989-1993), Timmy Gibbs (1987-89), Nick Hansen (2008-10), Frank Otis (2011-13), Cody John (2016-20), Ryan Richardson (2014-17), Brody Van Brocklin (2006-08), David Patten (2004-07), Brenden Morris (2017-20), Steve Panos (2006-10), Andy Smith (1994-96).