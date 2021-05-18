Weber State simultaneously hosted Big Sky championship events for softball and track and field over the weekend and, at Chick Hislop Track at Stewart Stadium, several Wildcats set records and a pair of locals to Northern Utah won events.
In the team races, Northern Arizona took both titles for the women and men. The WSU women finished second and the men fourth. Individuals who qualify look ahead to the NCAA West Regional on May 27-29 at Texas A&M.
On the men’s side, Davis High alum and sophomore Xakai Harry won the long jump Friday at 25 feet, 6 inches — a new Weber State school record. He’s the first Wildcat to win the long jump at the Big Sky meet since 2013.
Fremont High alum and freshman Bronson Winter thrillingly overtook a lead pack in the final meters Saturday to win the 800 meter race with a time of 1:50.99. Winter also took second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase Friday with a time of 8:57.38.
Sophomore Caleb Whitney put together a stellar two-day performance in the decathlon, becoming the first WSU decathlete to win the Big Sky title since Bill Schuffenhauer in 1994 with a total of 7,061 points, fourth-most in school history. Whitney won the shot put, high jump, 400 meter race and 110-meter hurdles events during the decathlon competition.
Australian junior Lachlan Burns won the pole vault for Weber State, jumping 17 feet, 2 3/4 inches — second-best in school history.
For the women’s team, a trio of accomplished seniors who waited for this meet after the 2020 season was canceled — Emily Morgan-King, Kate Sorensen and Lexie Thompson — each took gold in two events and set several records along the way.
Morgan-King ran the second-fastest 100 meters time in Big Sky history in a preliminary race at 11.37 before taking first in the final at 11.80. She broke her own stadium record in the 200 meters with a time of 23.46.
Sorensen won the 100-meter hurdles with a time of 13.69, then took the 400-meter hurdles crown later Saturday with a time of 58.33.
Thompson won the 10,000 meters Friday, breaking the stadium and championship record by 38 seconds with a time of 34:23.55. Saturday, she did the same in the 5,000 meters, breaking the stadium record by 45 seconds and setting a new event record with a time of 16:26.72.