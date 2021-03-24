Weber State men’s basketball put together a turnaround season capped with a disappointing end, and the one player who has been in Ogden through it all is taking one more shot with the Wildcats.
Senior forward Michal Kozak will utilize his full eligibility and return to play for WSU next season. He first made it official on Instagram early Wednesday morning in a post that included the Weber State wordmark and the text “Let’s run it back one more time.”
“I would tell fans to just stick with us because it was a year full of learning and just getting used to the new team, and with COVID ... there’s just a couple more things we need to put together to make a deeper run in the postseason,” Kozak told the Standard-Examiner. “Most of the team is coming back so we’re going to be even better and I can’t wait for that.
“That’s what I told coach (Randy) Rahe, that we have unfinished business and the way the season ended, I don’t want that to be my last moment with Weber State.”
The 2020-21 season did not count against eligibility due to the interruptions and shortened season caused by the COVID-19 pandemic so Kozak, with four years under his belt, has chosen to play a second senior season.
The 6-foot-8 forward, who turns 23 next month, has played 119 games at Weber State, starting in 72, at an average of 24.3 minutes per outing. He has 100 career blocks, tied for fifth all-time at the school.
By efficiency standards, Kozak had his best campaign as a Wildcat in 2020-21, averaging 7.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game for a team that finished 17-6 but lost in the conference tournament quarterfinals.
He shot 69.4% on 2-pointers — the 19th-best mark in the country in games against DI opponents, according to Ken Pomeroy — and added a 39% clip from the 3-point line against all teams. Kozak recorded an offensive rating of 122.3 and defensive rating of 96.9, numbers that measure points produced or allowed per 100 possessions — by far the best of his career on both accounts, according to sports-reference.com.
Kozak, a native of the Czech Republic, said he consulted his parents and WSU coaches, looked at the state of COVID-19 in Europe and in Utah — and what that has done to the availability of contracts to play back home — and considered who else will be returning.
As far as seniors go, 6-foot-9 big man Dontay Bassett long ago decided to return for another season, and 6-foot-10 center Cody Carlson is undecided but “he’s leaning toward staying as well,” Kozak said. Guards Isiah Brown and Kham Davis plan to move on.
Others from the 2020-21 rotation set to return are sophomore guard Seikou Sisoho Jawara, junior guard Zahir Porter, freshman forward Dillon Jones and sophomore guard KJ Cunningham.
“Building on this season and the success we had — we were undefeated at home, we played a lot of road games — considering we had so many new guys who needed to get used to the system and the way we play, if we have one more year with most of this group we will be even more together, used to each other and have a good year,” Kozak said.
“I’ll just be doing my job, whatever the coaches want me to do. I’ll try to be aggressive, help the team on the offensive and defensive end ... and just have an impact on the game.”
Kozak currently sits just outside the top 10 in games played at Weber State and, with another season, will likely eclipse Jordan Richardson (2010-14, 132) as the Wildcat to play in the most career games.
RECRUITING UPDATE
Departures of some seniors will open scholarships for new additions, with a caveat that coaches can exceed the usual limit of 13 scholarships in the 2021-22 season equal to the number of seniors who return for a second senior season. The decision to do so is at the discretion of each school and head coach.
WSU may add anywhere from two to four players this offseason, likely all transfers either from a Division I school or the junior college ranks. The Wildcats are targeting at least a playmaking guard and a wing player, depending on final decisions from seniors and other factors, and are currently in the mix with a handful of high-major level players.
As of Wednesday, one player has made public an offer from Weber State: 6-foot-2 sophomore guard Chico Carter Jr., who played two seasons at Murray State. Carter averaged 12.7 points per game, mostly off the bench, on shooting splits of 50.8% from 2, 44.2% from 3 and 81.3% from the free-throw line.