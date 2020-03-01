Emily Morgan-King set a new Weber State and conference record, and Kate Sorensen also raced to a win at the Big Sky Conference indoor track and field championships Saturday in Pocatello, Idaho.
Morgan-King won the 200 meter dash with a blistering mark of 23.71 seconds, beating a 28-year old Weber State and Big Sky record of 23.75. She also took the 60 meter race at 7.42, a new WSU record.
Sorensen won the 60 meter hurdles with a time of 8.51 seconds after burning through her final steps off the last hurdle. She also finished second in the 400 meter race at 54.63.
Sophie Merritt won the shot put at 15.14 meters.
MarLee Mitchell (5,000 meters) and Emily Barnes (pentathlon) also earned All-Conference status with third-place finishes.
On the men's side, Trey Deveraux topped the podium in both the pole vault (5.02 meters) and in the high jump (2.11 meters) to earn All-Conference honors.