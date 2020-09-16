While the last several months have brought increased training and conditioning opportunities, for many college teams in conferences not participating in fall sports — and for anxious basketball coaches and fans — the period has still been an exercise in waiting.
Wednesday became a marker on the journey to return all Division I sports to fields and courts as the coronavirus pandemic has upended college athletics since March. The NCAA Division I Council set delayed start dates for the 2020-21 basketball seasons and provided a calendar for fall sports being played in the spring, including FCS football and its playoff.
BASKETBALL
The council approved Nov. 25 as the first day games can occur for men's and women's basketball. The men's season was originally scheduled to start on Nov. 10.
The move "is intended to have contests begin when at least three-quarters of Division I schools will have concluded their fall terms or moved remaining instruction and exams online, creating a more controlled and less populated campus environment that may reduce the risk of COVID-19 that can occur between student-athletes and the broader student body population," the NCAA said in its statement Wednesday.
Teams will not be allowed exhibitions or closed scrimmages before that date. The allowed maximum number of games has been reduced by four. Teams must play at least 13 total games to meet sport sponsorship requirements and play at least 13 Division I opponents to qualify for NCAA Championship consideration.
Basketball teams can transition from the current offseason workout schedule (of up to four required hours per week) to a transition period of 12 hours per week from Sept. 21 to Oct. 13. Full preseason practice then begins on Oct. 14, with up to 42 days to conduct 30 practices.
Weber State head men's basketball coach Randy Rahe told the Standard-Examiner that his team's schedule is likely to simply start at the next scheduled game after Nov. 25 and go from there. WSU was scheduled to participate in the Paradise Jam tournament from Nov. 20-23 and that possibility is now in jeopardy if the event cannot be rescheduled to begin on or after Nov. 25.
Including the Paradise Jam, the WSU men stand to lose six games scheduled prior to Nov. 25. There are seven games on contract for after Nov. 25, all in the state of Utah: Utah State and UC San Diego at home, BYU in Salt Lake City, at Dixie State, and three home games against non-Division I opponents.
Rahe said that with a new start date set, many schools could begin shuffling schedules and provide WSU opportunities to pick up new games prior to the start of the Big Sky schedule, which has been reduced from 20 to 16 games this season. Some schools have been hesitant to agree to guaranteed games before knowing exactly when and how the season would begin.
Testing protocols and availability are paramount to putting on a season, Rahe said.
FOOTBALL
For football, a plan and schedule for a 16-team FCS Playoff needs a rubber stamp from the Board of Directors. The Division I Council approved a change to the playoffs Wednesday. The FCS Playoffs usually includes 24 teams.
If approved, the 16-team playoff will be held April 18 to May 15, 2021, with 10 automatic-qualifying conference champions and six at-large bids.
Teams will be permitted to play up to eight games in the 13 weeks prior to the April 18 playoff start date. The NCAA said the council's plan involves including fall games, which some FCS teams are playing, in consideration for playoff bids.
Weber State, ranked No. 4 in the 2020 STATS FCS Top 25 preseason poll, will not participate in any fall games, per Big Sky edict.
The council approved a framework for teams such as Weber State to hold an offseason camp, akin to spring camp, this fall in preparation for games after Jan. 1, 2021. It said teams must declare the date of their first game before beginning practices in the fall.
That should precipitate, in the near future, the release of a full Big Sky Conference football schedule, allowing schools like Weber State to then schedule camp practices this fall.
OTHER SPORTS
The council also provided dates for other fall sports as it officially approved moving fall championships to the spring, with team sports championship brackets being filled at 75% of their usual number of teams. They are as follows, for sports in which Weber State participates:
Cross country: Season from Jan. 30 to March 6, with NCAA championship selections on March 7 and championships on March 15. The Division I Competition Oversight Committee will continue to evaluate concerns about conducting cross country, indoor track and outdoor track in the same term, the NCAA said.
Women's soccer: Season from Feb. 3 to April 24, with championship selection on April 25 for a 48-team bracket concluding at the finals site on May 13-17.
Women's volleyball: Season from Jan. 22 to April 10, with championship selection on April 11 for a 48-team bracket that concludes at the finals site on April 23-25.
OTHER ITEMS
The NCAA extended its existing recruiting dead period to Jan. 1, 2021, which means no in-person travel by coaches or campus visits by prospects. It's been in place since March due to the pandemic.
The Division I Council also enacted legislation, proposed by its committee of athletes, that makes Election Day each year (the first Tuesday after Nov. 1), including this year, off limits for practices and games in all sports. The Big Sky had already made such a decision for its member schools.
"It represents the voice of student-athletes across the country who continue to express a desire to increase their civic engagement at local, state and federal levels,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletic director at Pennsylvania.