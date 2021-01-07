OGDEN — College basketball scheduling usually happens in a matter of a few months during the summer. Coaches finalize their slate for the upcoming season, which includes signing new multi-game series or one-off games.
Schedules are complete before September camp arrives, and directors of basketball operations can work on travel plans.
This season? Clearly different.
Under uncertain pandemic prospects, the NCAA moved the season's start date from Nov. 10 to Nov. 25, which wiped out already contracted games and began the disruptive cycle that positive COVID-19 tests would continue on teams' schedules.
While Northern Colorado will hit six conference games this week, Weber State men's basketball is stuck on two after two straight Big Sky Conference series were canceled due to positive tests at Idaho State and Eastern Washington.
That marks six games lost to cancellation for the Wildcats (4-3), who now seek to add more games before conference play hopefully resumes Jan. 21.
"It almost feels normal now to where if a game does get canceled, it’s not a shock to your system anymore. You just reboot and move on. Our guys have been good, they’re hanging in there," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "We got ready to play against Utah Valley and didn’t play particularly well because we’re coming off a long break and so were they, but that’s OK. We got to play a game, we’ll get into a rhythm with two games next week. Well, now we don’t get to play those two games.
"So your concern is playing enough to get some rhythm. Games are so much different than practice, you’ve got to play games to play well."
Weber's completed games scattershot across the calendar since November — a total of seven games in 44 days since the season opened, which is about one game per week and includes stretches of nine and 12 days off.
Rahe said the Wildcats are now essentially pushing up their scheduled bye to this week, and aim finalize two nonconference games to play next week.
"It’s got to that point where we’re just hoping to get games in. We’ve had unfortunate luck these last couple of weeks. We just keep moving forward and seeing what we can do to make up the games," Rahe said. "We want to put two games together next week so that maybe we can get a little rhythm before we get back into league the following week.
"So we’re looking for Wednesday/Saturday, Thursday/Saturday, whatever we can do so we can get some rhythm going. It’s hard to get into any kind of rhythm playing one game a week."
So far, the Big Sky has stuck to its original policy of considering COVID-19-affected games as canceled and not to be rescheduled — which is sensible if series are only occasionally canceled. But Portland State, for example, is also on its second straight series cancellation this week and hasn't played since Dec. 22.
Rahe says at a certain point, enough games may be affected to reconsider that position.
"If more games get canceled and it looks like teams are running low, it sounds like they may revisit it so we can get to the numbers we’ve got to get to ... and I think they have to. Teams are going to be at risk at not having enough games if more cancellations occur," Rahe said.
"After we got Eastern canceled, it’s like, we’ve got to be able to make up these games. Especially with Idaho State, that’s a bus trip. This would be an easy one to try and find a day, whether it’s a Monday or whatever, to make them up."
It's a new experience for players and coaches to keep improving despite the inconsistency the pandemic is causing.
"But now I just think let’s get a game, get ready to play and go play the best we can," Rahe said.