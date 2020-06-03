New Mexico basketball transfer Tavian Percy chooses 'Weber State attitude'

Tavian Percy needed plenty of time to decide to transfer away from New Mexico men’s basketball and, while he says the process felt long, needed less time to choose his new destination.
The 6-foot-6 wing player committed to Weber State on Wednesday, becoming the eighth player to join the 2020 recruiting class for the Wildcats.
Percy told the Standard-Examiner he was contacted by many schools in the last week after entering the transfer portal and chose Weber State over serious interest from Chattanooga, Radford and Southern Illinois. Though waiting to decide could mean more interest from more schools, he felt Weber State and head coach Randy Rahe emerged as a clear choice.
“They were there from the beginning and that’s what made me make the decision. Weber State was the most consistent, they really care about relationships, they would talk to my parents ... the relationships we built were amazing and I feel like I made the right decision to become a Wildcat and I’m excited to bring my talents there,” Percy said. “I think we’re going to do something big here.”
Percy appeared in 46 games for the Lobos. He averaged 10.5 minutes per game as a sophomore, shooting 15 of 29 (51.7%) overall and 6 of 14 (42.9%) from the 3-point line in a limited role.
Percy will have two seasons to play at Weber State. He may sit out the 2020-21 season but, based on conversations with his previous coach Paul Weir, he’s positive about the prospects of obtaining a waiver for immediate eligibility.
“We had long conversations, this process for me to leave was long. ... The coach supported that and is helping out all he can. I respect him for talking to me before it was too late,” he said.
The native of Miami, Florida, has known fellow incoming transfer Dontay Bassett since both were kids and Percy said Bassett’s insight helped him make his decision to join him at Weber State. Percy moved to Pasadena, California, for one year before attending the University of New Mexico.
“I think I’ll be able to show what I’ve got, I don’t think a lot people have been able to see what I have as a player,” he said. To him, that includes playing multiple positions on both sides of the floor and guarding an opponent’s best player.
“I’m going to be an older guy now, I’ve got to be a leader and I’m ready to take that challenge and step up.”
That meshes with analysis by Geoff Grammer, New Mexico beat writer for the Albuquerque Journal, who sent his observations about Percy to the Standard-Examiner.
“His time at UNM was a unique time for a true freshman to have come into the program. There were some clear alphas on the team — upperclassmen who were very talented. He showed he can play at a pretty high level at times, but would also disappear on the court. He can defend, hit open 3s and finish at the rim,” Grammer wrote.
“That said, he can play. In a different role — and a more defined one as a leader — I think he'll showcase his ability much better as he's now on the upperclassman side of his college career and he's more of an alpha type on a roster. He was never out-classed in practices I saw. He was just younger and stayed in his lane. He gets a little more assertive and the skills are definitely there to play at a high level.
“He's a guard that is long enough to really cause some problems on defense and works his a-- off, so I don't doubt he'll become a pretty solid player at Weber State,” Grammer said.
Percy’s game highlights showcase some of those skills: a player who can score at all three levels and be disruptive on defense.
Weber State stood out to Percy because of player development and the trust he felt from coaches.
“Coach Rahe is a great guy, was really straight-up with me, I believe in him and think it’s a great opportunity for me on and off the court,” Percy said.
Percy is the seventh of eight committed players who are transfers, and the fifth coming from a Division I school. He’s spoken at length with coaches about the roster, connected with a few teammates too, and is confident in their prospects.
“The culture is what is going to separate that. Other schools, this might not work out because of the culture and how things are run. But the way Coach Rahe runs his team and the culture at Weber State, it’s not going to really be a problem,” he said. “I think we’ll be able to work together, and I think we’re going to be really good. ... We’re all just ready to prove we can win.”
Percy joins a list of many WSU players — Bassett, Isiah Brown, Darweshi Hunter, among them — looking to prove themselves with a bigger role and a new opportunity. That seems to result in a shared attitude ahead of next season.
“That’s the Weber State attitude. Like Damian Lillard … everyone should have a chip on their shoulder. We haven’t won a Big Sky Championship in a while and we want to come together and prove everyone wrong, win the Big Sky,” he said. “Everyone has a chip on their shoulder that I’ve talked to. Everyone’s excited to have this team together.”
As of now, plans are for men’s basketball players to report in July, if conditions allow. The athletic department is currently screening athletes in preparations to open athletic facilities and will evaluate conditions with the university in hopes of letting athletes resume workouts.
Despite being the eighth player in the class, Percy’s addition may indicate further movement. Currently, WSU sits at the limit of 13 scholarship players but, in April, Rahe said the Wildcats wanted to add a big man to the roster with its final addition.
Those 13 players are dispersed by class in the following way.
SENIORS: Dontay Bassett, Isiah Brown, Kham Davis, Michal Kozak, Bálint Mócsán
JUNIORS: Tavian Percy, Zahir Porter
SOPHOMORES: KJ Cunningham, Tim Fuller, Darweshi Hunter, Donatas Kupsas, Seikou Sisoho Jawara
FRESHMEN: Dillon Jones
Hunter, Percy and Sisoho Jawara will require transfer waivers to be immediately eligible. Rahe has said he thinks the circumstances of transfers by Hunter and Sisoho Jawara should successfully lead to obtaining a waiver.
