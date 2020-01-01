OGDEN — College coaches like to talk up their schedules, especially the strength of their conference, going into each season.
That may be due to knowing which teams return the most experience, not really knowing what to expect from other teams but having a high regard for their coaches, trying to prop up the narrative about the strength of the conference, or a combination of those and other things.
"It seems to be probably as balanced a league in the last five years that I can remember, top to bottom," Weber State head coach Randy Rahe told the Standard-Examiner in late December before conference play began. "There’s not a lot of separation. Some teams might be a little more talented but there’s not a lot of separation."
More coachspeak? Maybe. But sometimes, it's true.
For Big Sky men's basketball, experiencing one of its two best seasons in the last 10 years, Rahe's evaluation is bearing fruit already.
Northern Colorado and Eastern Washington rated as the league's two best teams at the conclusion of nonconference play. Through the first week of conference play, both have already taken a loss.
Northern Colorado lost its opener to Portland State, 69-65. Eastern Washington topped Weber State, the league's third-lowest-rated team in nonconference play, 79-77 before losing 75-69 at Idaho State, the second-lowest-rated team.
Idaho State is 2-0, winning its first game 62-60 over Idaho, the lowliest team in the Big Sky over the last two seasons. Idaho then came back on injury-riddled Weber State before losing 69-68.
"A lot of times in conference play, there’s two or three teams at the bottom that just aren’t very good. That’s not the case this year. Everybody looks to be competitive ... so no game is safe," Rahe said. "You’ve got to show up and compete at a high level, and if you don’t, you won’t be successful."
Portland State then lost an 83-81 thriller to Southern Utah in SUU's first conference game.
Montana and Montana State are both 2-0. The Griz beat Northern Arizona 79-72, then somehow survived Sacramento State 52-50. The Bobcats grabbed their second win with a 63-61 decision over NAU.
Notice anything about those scores?
Six of the Big Sky's first 10 conference games were one-possession games and nine were decided by seven points or less. The average margin of victory through the first week of play is four points.
With senior scoring phenom Jerrick Harding hopefully set to return for WSU as it travels Saturday to Northern Arizona, Rahe says it will take top-level effort every night to stay in the hunt.
"We’ve just got to be consistent, compete at a high level, defend and rebound at a high level, and do it as consistently as anyone in our conference," Rahe said. "If we do that, we’ll have success."