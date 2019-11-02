Weber State’s showdown with Sacramento State was all to itself Saturday night, the only FCS game in action in the night-time slot.
Each team entered having never been ranked higher in program history: the No. 3 Wildcats visiting the No. 6 Hornets, the biggest game in the history of Hornet Stadium.
Weber State showed the nation it was worthy to this point of its lofty ranking.
The Wildcats scored a touchdown on the game’s first drive, recorded a safety in the first half and built a two-score lead at halftime, surging to a 36-17 victory in Sacramento to take sole control of first place in the Big Sky Conference.
Lots of highlights from the 36-17 win over Sacramento State.— #️⃣3️⃣ Weber State Football 🏈 (@weberstatefb) November 3, 2019
Third-ranked Wildcats back home next Saturday!#WeAreWeber #BigSkyFB #PurpleReign pic.twitter.com/F6LXocBYUx
Josh Davis finished with 177 rushing yards on 25 carries and Jake Constantine threw 14 of 22 for 177 yards in the win, punishing the league’s best statistical defense through the first half.
“I thought the offense tonight was outstanding,” WSU head coach Jay Hill said. “They just kept building it, did what we had to do, ran the ball pretty effectively compared to what most teams were getting on them. I thought Jake Constantine made some really, really great throws.”
Things started quickly when Davis rushed for 68 yards on the first Weber State (7-2, 5-0 Big Sky) drive, helping set up a 3-yard scoring toss from Constantine to Hayden Meacham for a 7-0 lead just five minutes into the game.
The Sac State (6-3, 5-1) offense appeared ready to return the favor when Kevin Thomson hit a diving Parker Clayton for 35 yards. But the Wildcats held the Hornets to a 42-yard field goal from Devon Medeiros, the team’s longest field goal of the year, for a 7-3 tally.
WSU junior Jared Schiess scored points from the defensive line a few minutes later, sacking Thomson on a third-and-3 from the Sac State 9 and forcing Thomson into a fumble. A Hornets lineman fell on the ball in the end zone and the safety put Weber up 9-3 after one quarter.
Davis passed the 100-yard rushing mark early in the second quarter before Constantine lined one down the sideline to Ty MacPherson for a 59-yard touchdown pass and a 16-3 lead.
Thomson pulled the Hornets off the mat, completing consecutive passes of 15, 16 and 31 yards, the last when tight end Marshel Martin got behind the secondary for a touchdown.
But on Sac State’s next possession, safety Preston Smith dropped running back Elijah Dotson for a loss on a fourth-and-4 swing pass near midfield, turning the ball over to the Wildcats on downs.
That was the start of a series of plays where Weber began to swing the game and really hurt the homestanding Hornets.
MacPherson helped WSU cash in on the defensive stop, catching a third down throw for 13 yards, then later taking a ball 20 yards inside the Hornets’ 10. MacPherson finished with five catches for 117 yards.
Three plays later, Kris Jackson punched in a 1-yard touchdown for a 23-10 lead with 1:57 left in the first half.
On the third play of Sacramento State’s next possession, freshman cornerback Maxwell Anderson blitzed from Thomson’s blind side and drilled the quarterback as he threw. Thomson left the game and wouldn’t return.
Two throws later, freshman Ja’Kobe Harris picked off replacement QB Jake Dunniway in the end zone. That took the game to halftime with WSU leading 23-10 and with Sacramento State missing its poised signal-caller.
Sacramento State received the ball to start the second half and Dunniway’s first pass was to a diving Clayton, who bobbled the ball into the air where Harris was waiting for another interception. The freshman picked off Dunniway on consecutive passes on either side of halftime.
Using a short field, Constantine found tight end Justin Malone for the first time of the night on a 22-yard gain, setting up a 2-yard Jackson rushing touchdown. In about 5 minutes of game time, WSU went from leading 16-10 to leading 29-10.
With a three-score deficit putting a backup quarterback into a pass-on-every-down situation, Weber State spent the rest of the game rushing four defensive linemen to force Dunniway into carrying the Hornets to a comeback with his arm.
That plan worked. The teams traded punts and Weber put Sacramento State into increasingly worse field position until the dam broke late in the fourth quarter.
Weber forced the Hornets into a fourth-and-1 from their own 35, where McKade Mitton dropped Dunniway for a loss of two on a rush, turning the ball over on downs.
Davis punched in a 24-yard touchdown run two plays later to put the Wildcats up 36-10 with 6:30 left in the game.
With backup defenders in, Dunniway connected with Pierre Williams for a 58-yard catch and run as he weaved through the WSU secondary for a touchdown, accounting for the final 36-17 margin.
“There’s really not that many negatives other than you throw in your twos and give up another 100 yards of offense or so, but that’s part of it,” Hill said. “Those guys need those reps and there are some huge coaching points that occur right there.”
After Malone recovered a Sac State onside kick attempt, Jackson rushed the ball seven consecutive plays for 24 yards, allowing WSU to run out the final 5:28 of game time.
Defensively, Noah Vaea led the Wildcats with 10 tackles. Mitton finished with two tackles for loss, and Smith and Jonah Williams each forced fumbles.
The Wildcats held Sacramento State to 84 rushing yards on 26 carries. With Marque Collins out at cornerback, Weber State started three freshmen in Harris, Anderson and Kamden Garrett in the secondary.
Weber State returns home on Nov. 9, hosting No. 24 North Dakota (5-3) at 2 p.m.
“You can’t have a letdown because you just beat the team who was tied for first place with you,” Hill said. “Every game gets bigger and bigger from here on out ... our players, at least tonight, understood that and came ready to play.”